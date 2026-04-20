Robco Introduces Humanoid Robot Alfie Targeting Variable Industrial Tasks

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) RobCo is announcing a strategic expansion of its industrial robotics with a new humanoid robot,“Autonomous Alfie”, at Hanover Messe.

With Alfie, RobCo is opening a new category of industrial robotics as manufacturers look to automate tasks that involve variability, sensitivity and changing inputs. This capability marks a step toward Level 4 autonomy, where robots learn, adapt and execute tasks with minimal human intervention.

Autonomous Alfie combines bimanual manipulation with tightly integrated hardware and software across perception and execution. Alfie can handle everything from precision assembly to sensitive material handling and intralogistics processes such as picking, kitting and palletizing.

The system is designed to operate in dynamic environments, continuously improving over time and adapting to new objects, workflows and conditions without the need for extensive manual programming.

“The industry often celebrates what looks impressive. We focus on what actually works in production,” said Lorenzo Pautasso, director product at RobCo.“The real challenge is handling variation reliably thousands of times a day, under changing conditions. That's exactly what Alfie is designed to do.”

Autonomous Alfie is currently in final development, with first customer deployments planned later this year. The move follows RobCo's recent $100 million funding round which is being used to advance its physical AI roadmap, expand enterprise deployments and deepen its presence in the US market.

Delivered through RobCo's Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, the system enables companies to adopt this new generation of automation without upfront investment, enabling rapid adoption.

“For decades, automation has been limited to predictable environments,” said Roman Hölzl, CEO of RobCo.

“With Alfie, we're expanding beyond structured automation into a new class of systems designed to handle variability at scale. This unlocks a significant share of industrial work that has remained out of reach for automation until now.”

Visit RobCo at Hannover Messe (Hall 26, Booth E35) to learn more about its latest developments in autonomous industrial robotics.