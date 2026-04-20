Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF) Broadens AI Intoxication Detection Platform With Launch Of Intox Collect(TM)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF) and may include paid advertising.

The Intox Collect(TM) technology enhances the company's ability to collect and analyze voice and facial recognition data tied to drug and alcohol impairment. MindBio says the platform broadens detection capabilities beyond alcohol to include multiple central nervous system stimulants and depressants. The company's AI model currently uses more than 50 million data points, with management expecting that figure to increase further. MindBio is developing Edge AI kiosk hardware for enterprise deployment, with prototype testing expected in the second quarter of 2026. Target industries include mining, aviation, construction, law enforcement, and any environments where intoxication testing is frequently required for safety and compliance.

MindBio Therapeutics (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF), a biotechnology company commercializing AI-driven voice analytics for drug and alcohol intoxication detection, is expanding its artificial intelligence-based intoxication detection platform with the rollout of Intox Collect(TM), a new software tool designed to broaden the company's data collection and analytics capabilities across a wider range of substances that affect the central nervous system.

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