Saudi's Ahli Sink Kobe To Reach Final

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Defending champions Al Ahli struck twice in eight second-half minutes to come from behind to defeat Japan's Vissel Kobe 2-1 and seal their place in a second successive Asian Champions League Elite final.

Brazil winger Galeno cancelled out Yoshinori Muto's first-half opener before Ivan Toney completed the comeback in front of 44,716 people at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Kobe, winners of the J1 League title in 2023 and 2024, took the lead on the half hour, when the Al Ahli defence were caught napping at a free-kick.

Beating the Saudi side's high line, an unmarked Yuya Osako headed the ball across the Ahli penalty area to Muto, who slotted home past former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

In first-half stoppage-time, Rayan Hamed headed a Galeno free-kick onto the Kobe upright before Toney dragged a shot wide. Ahli, who 12 months ago defeated Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the final to capture a first continental crown, spurned another golden opportunity at the start of the second half when Brazil international Roger Ibanez headed across goal when free.

At the other end, Daiju Sasaki struck the Ahli crossbar. However, Ahli levelled on 62 minutes. Galeno, scorer of a spectacular winner in the quarter-final win against Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim, struck another superb effort from range that flew high into the Kobe goal.

Ahli edged ahead eight minutes later, Toney making the most of goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa's failure to deal with a cross by side-footing home from the angle. The Englishman, the current top scorer in the Saudi Pro League, climbed to two goals for the tournament.

Ahli were then denied a third through Riyad Mahrez, with the former Manchester City star's 75th-minute finish ruled out for offside following a VAR review. But it mattered little as Ahli held on for the victory.

They will now face either Japan's Machida Zelvia or 2015 runners-up Shabab Al Ahli of the UAE, who meet in the other semi-final Tuesday.

The final takes place on Saturday at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

For the second year running, Jeddah is staging the eight-team centralised finals series of the continent's premier football competition, rebranded last year as the Asian Champions League Elite.

Al Ahli Asian Champions League Elite final