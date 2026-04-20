Responsible Living: Sustainability At The Heart Of Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Festival City in collaboration with Harper's Bazaar Qatar, concluded 'Sustainable Futures' held on April 15–16 at Centre Court, the two-day immersive programme shone a spotlight on sustainability across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, and welcomed leading talents from M7, Scale7 and Intajat.

Bringing together leading global brands, homegrown creatives and industry voices, the showcase delivered a dynamic and well-attended programme, attracting 800 visitors across the event, reflecting strong community engagement and reinforcing Doha Festival City's commitment to advancing conscious retail while supporting the next generation of local talent.

At the heart of the programme was the return of the Emerging Voices platform, spotlighting creative talent from Qatar and featuring designers including Stephanie Bourland of Gigeez, Gills Manjulakshmi of Aadima, Sonali Raman of SR by Sonali Raman, Tagreed Omer of Tagreed Omer Couture, Reem Al-Sulaiti of Zero Waste Design, Dana al-Saify of Vandella, Husnaa Malik of SewnThreads, Fatima Almohannadi of ninth, Sara al-Muhannadi of Hindami, Noor al-Jaber of LUMI, and Mashael Alnaimi of Mhefhef.

Hayssam Hajjar, executive director – Malls, Al-Futtaim Real Estate, said:“Sustainable Futures demonstrated the strong appetite within our community for experiences that combine creativity with purpose. The level of engagement, particularly around Emerging Voices, reinforces the importance of creating spaces where local talent can be seen, supported and celebrated. At Doha Festival City, we remain committed to delivering initiatives that support our community and contribute to the growth of Qatar's creative ecosystem, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its sustainability ambitions.”

The Sustainability Exhibition presented a curated showcase of eco-conscious fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, alongside local designers from Scale7 and M7, with artworks from Intajat. A pre-loved pop-up concept, courtesy of PrePorter Qatar, and editorial imagery curated by Harper's Bazaar Qatar, further highlighted evolving approaches to responsible design and consumption, echoing wider findings from Doha Festival City's Festival Edits report, which highlights a growing expectation among consumers for brands to act responsibly.

The programme also featured a series of well-attended activations, including the panel discussion Sustainable Futures: A New Era, moderated by Bianca Brigitte Bonomi, Director of Harper's Bazaar Qatar. The session brought together Maha al-Sulaiti, Director of M7; Shaikha al-Sulaiti, Advisory Board Member, Doha Design District; Senior Concept Manager, Msheireb Properties and interior designer; and Federica Cellini, award-winning director and documentary filmmaker, each offering distinct perspectives on the evolving role of sustainability in design and culture.

Maha al-Sulaiti noted,“The shift is moving away from sustainability as a buzzword. It's about process, circularity and how we produce responsibly.” Shaikha al-Sulaiti added,“Sustainability today is about returning to our roots, designing with local materials, for climate, and reinterpreting that through a modern lens.”

Doha Festival City Sustainable Futures lifestyle Intajat