Aman Centre Maps Out 5-Year Drive To Shield Women, Children

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman) has unveiled a sweeping five-year strategy aimed at strengthening the country's social protection framework for women, children, and families at risk - a plan its leadership describes as a defining moment in the centre's evolution.

The 2026–2030 strategy was launched at a ceremony attended by Her Excellency Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi and Attorney-General Dr Issa bin Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi, alongside a broad gathering of senior officials, partners, and stakeholders. The high-profile turnout reflected the significance attached to the plan across government and civil society.

Speaking at the launch, Aman's Acting Executive Director Fadl bin Mohammed al-Kaabi described the strategy as a collective achievement developed entirely by the centre's internal teams - a point he said reflected confidence in national expertise and a thorough, ground-level understanding of beneficiaries' needs and the wider societal challenges they face.

The strategy is organised around several interlocking priorities. Chief among them is a concerted push to combat domestic violence through targeted awareness programmes, community partnerships, and a preventive approach designed to reinforce family cohesion and constructive dialogue. Alongside this, the plan introduces unified intake procedures and early intervention protocols to ensure that those seeking help receive timely, consistent support from the outset.

Rehabilitation sits at the heart of the strategy. Aman intends to deliver comprehensive programmes aimed at rebuilding trust, restoring psychological and social wellbeing, and fostering genuine independence among women and children affected by violence and family breakdown.

To measure the effectiveness of these efforts, the centre will develop standardised tools to track outcomes across psychological, behavioural, and social dimensions.

The strategy also places significant emphasis on institutional reform. Strengthening financial sustainability, improving transparency, and raising professional standards across the organisation are all identified as essential to ensuring the centre can deliver high-quality services consistently over the five-year period and beyond.

Underpinning the entire plan is a guiding vision of a safe family environment in which women and children can lead stable, dignified lives. Al-Kaabi framed this not merely as an organisational ambition but as Aman's contribution to Qatar's broader social protection architecture - one built, he stressed, on the values of empowerment, accountability, community partnership, and quality.

Aman Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre