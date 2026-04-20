The Saturday Hours Update: Why The IRS Is Keeping Select Offices Open For Extended Filing-Season Help

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you've ever tried calling the IRS during tax season, you already know how frustrating it can be. Long hold times, limited weekday hours, and complex issues often leave taxpayers scrambling for answers as deadlines approach.

The IRS has rolled out expanded hours, including special Saturday openings at select offices nationwide. For millions of Americans juggling work, caregiving, or retirement schedules, this change could make filing far less stressful. But not every office is open, and not every service is available. Here's what this IRS Saturday hours update really means and how to take advantage of it before the deadline passes.

The IRS Is Opening Offices on Select Saturdays Through June

The IRS is keeping certain Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) open on specific Saturdays from February through June 2026. These extended hours typically run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving taxpayers a full day of in-person help outside the normal workweek.

Key dates include late March, April, May, and even late June, depending on your location. This isn't a permanent change. It's a targeted response to filing-season demand.

Not All IRS Offices Are Participating

One of the biggest misconceptions about IRS Saturday hours is that every office is open. In reality, only select Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country are participating, and availability can vary by date. That means your local office may not be included or may only be open on certain Saturdays.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to check its online locator tool before making a trip. Showing up without confirming could lead to wasted time and frustration.

These Saturday Hours Offer Full In-Person Help (With One Exception)

During these Saturday openings, taxpayers can access nearly all the same services available during the week. This includes help with identity verification, account issues, refunds, transcripts, and filing questions. You can also get assistance resolving notices or dealing with more complex tax situations. However, there's one important limitation: cash payments are not accepted during Saturday hours. Everything else (from basic questions to complicated tax problems) is still on the table.

When You Should Use Saturday Help Instead of Online Tools

The IRS still encourages many taxpayers to use online tools for simple tasks. However, IRS Saturday hours are ideal for situations that require personal assistance. This includes identity theft issues, account discrepancies, or complex tax questions. If you've received a confusing IRS notice, in-person help can often resolve it faster than phone support. It's also helpful for taxpayers who prefer face-to-face communication or need extra guidance.

With extended weekday hours and weekend availability, the IRS is clearly trying to meet people where they are. But the responsibility still falls on you to use these resources effectively. Waiting until the last minute or ignoring available help can still lead to costly mistakes. If you take advantage of these expanded hours, you can avoid delays, reduce stress, and get your return handled correctly.

Have you ever visited an IRS office in person, or are you planning to use Saturday hours this year? Share your experience in the comments.