Iran Talks Falter As Trump Hardens Stance

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 21 (IANS) US-Iran peace talks appeared to be on shaky footing as Tehran signalled reluctance to join negotiations in Pakistan and President Donald Trump adopted a hard public line, raising fresh doubts over a deal ahead of a looming ceasefire deadline.

A second round of talks between the United States and Iran, expected to take place in Islamabad, remains uncertain after Iranian officials indicated they may not participate following the US seizure of an Iranian-flagged vessel, The Washington Post reported.

“So far, we have not made any decisions regarding the next round of negotiations,” Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said at a news conference Monday.

The talks come as a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is set to expire, increasing pressure on both sides to reach an agreement or risk renewed hostilities.

Compounding the uncertainty, Trump's public statements and social media posts have complicated delicate negotiations, according to CNN.

As the weekend approached, the two sides had appeared close to a deal to end the seven-week conflict. But Trump publicly claimed Iran had agreed to key provisions that officials said were not finalised, CNN reported.

Iranian officials pushed back, rejecting those assertions and casting doubt on whether another round of talks would proceed.

“The Iranians didn't appreciate POTUS negotiating through social media and making it appear as if they had signed off on issues they hadn't yet agreed to,” a person familiar with the talks told CNN.

The confusion has been further fuelled by shifting timelines and mixed signals from Washington. Trump has alternated between suggesting a deal is imminent and warning of renewed military action if negotiations fail.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump is unlikely to extend the ceasefire beyond Wednesday, adding urgency to the diplomatic push.

Trump has also warned that if Iran does not agree to US terms, it could face strikes targeting critical infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, according to reports.

Iran, however, has insisted it will not negotiate under pressure. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliamentary speaker and a key negotiator, said Tehran would not accept talks“under the shadow of threats.”

The standoff reflects deeper mistrust between the two sides, with Iranian officials questioning Washington's commitment to diplomacy even as both sides continue preparations for potential talks.

Despite the uncertainty, US officials have said a delegation is expected to travel to Pakistan, though the timing and participation remain fluid.

The outcome of the current talks could have far-reaching implications for regional stability, global energy markets and international security, particularly given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz.