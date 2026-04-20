Earthquake Today: Tremors Of Magnitude 5.2 Rocks Manipur's Kamjong

MENAFN - Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale occured in Kamjong, Manipur early Tuesday morning, as per National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 62 kilometres below the surface, making it a moderately deep seismic event. As of the time of filing this report, there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.

"EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/04/2026 05:59:33 IST, Lat: 24.703 N, Long: 94.415 E, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur," the NCS X post read.

7.5 magnitude earthquake in Japan

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck northeastern and northern Japan on Monday, with a tsunami warning issued, the country's weather agency said.

An 80-centimeter tsunami was observed at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture, the Japanese Met Agency said.

| Major 7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern Japan, Tsunami warning issued

The 4:53 p.m. quake registered an upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, state media Kyodo cited.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 100 km ENE of Miyako, Japan," the USGS said. The earthquake's magnitude was initially estimated to be 7.4 but was later revised up.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of quakes of a similar scale for a week, Kyodo reported.

(With inputs from agencies)