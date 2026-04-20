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Uzbekistan Sees Over 20% Rise In Trade Turnover With South Korea

Uzbekistan Sees Over 20% Rise In Trade Turnover With South Korea


2026-04-20 10:03:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. Uzbekistan's trade turnover with South Korea amounted to $313.1 million in the first two months of 2026, increasing by 20.4% compared to $260.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Committee shows that at the same time, the figure reflects a 15.1% decrease compared to $368.9 million recorded in January-February 2024, indicating a contraction in bilateral trade over a two-year period.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan's imports from South Korea totaled $306.1 million, accounting for the vast majority of overall trade turnover.

South Korea remains among Uzbekistan's top 20 trading partners, underscoring steady economic ties between the two countries.

Overall, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $11.6 billion in January-February 2026, with the country maintaining trade relations with more than 160 countries worldwide.

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Trend News Agency

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