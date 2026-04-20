Uzbekistan Sees Over 20% Rise In Trade Turnover With South Korea
Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Committee shows that at the same time, the figure reflects a 15.1% decrease compared to $368.9 million recorded in January-February 2024, indicating a contraction in bilateral trade over a two-year period.
During the reporting period, Uzbekistan's imports from South Korea totaled $306.1 million, accounting for the vast majority of overall trade turnover.
South Korea remains among Uzbekistan's top 20 trading partners, underscoring steady economic ties between the two countries.
Overall, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $11.6 billion in January-February 2026, with the country maintaining trade relations with more than 160 countries worldwide.
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