JD Vance To Travel To Pakistan For Iran Talks On Tuesday: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 21 (IANS) US Vice President JD Vance is set to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for a fresh round of talks related to the ongoing tensions with Iran, according to a report by Axios, which cited US sources.

The development comes amid rising geopolitical strain in the region, although Iran has not yet confirmed its participation in the proposed negotiations.

The visit follows a series of escalating actions that have heightened concerns over global energy security and regional stability. Iran has once again shut the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, effectively blocking one of the world's most important oil transit routes. In response, the United States has intensified its blockade of Iranian ports and recently seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, further deepening the standoff.

US President Donald Trump signalled a hardening stance, stating it is“highly unlikely” that he would extend the current two-week ceasefire with Iran if a deal is not reached before its expiration later this week, according to a Bloomberg report. The temporary truce, announced on April 7, is set to end Wednesday evening, as per US time.

In a phone interview, Trump underscored his position on the Strait of Hormuz, saying,“They want me to open it. The Iranians desperately want it opened. I'm not opening it until a deal is signed.” He added,“I'm not going to be rushed into making a bad deal. We've got all the time in the world.” The President further warned of the potential resumption of hostilities, stating,“If there's no deal, I would certainly expect.”

Amid these tensions, oil prices have surged globally as Washington maintains its naval presence in the region. Reports from Xinhua noted that the US Navy's seizure of an Iranian vessel over the weekend has added to market anxieties.

Trump also confirmed to the New York Post that Vice President Vance would head to Pakistan for what is expected to be the second round of negotiations with Iranian officials. The New York Times, citing two US officials, similarly reported that Vance is expected to depart Washington on Tuesday, underscoring the urgency of diplomatic efforts even as uncertainty looms over Iran's participation.