SANTA ROSA, CA - April 20, 2026 - The Ark Hauling & Junk Removal, a locally owned and operated leader in debris management, officially announces the expansion of its professional junk removal and hauling services across Santa Rosa and the greater Sonoma County region. Specializing in everything from residential estate cleanouts to complex homeless encampment sanitation, the company is set to redefine local waste management through a commitment to upfront pricing, 24/7 availability, and sustainable disposal practices.

As urban density and renovation projects increase across Sonoma County, residents and contractors alike face growing challenges with waste diversion. The Ark Hauling & Junk Removal addresses these needs by offering an extensive suite of services, including construction site debris cleanup, hoarding restoration, and defensible space land clearing-a critical service for North Bay fire preparedness. By providing same-day and next-day availability, the company ensures that local homeowners and businesses can reclaim their space without the typical delays associated with large-scale hauling.

"Our mission at The Ark Hauling & Junk Removal is to provide more than just a cleanup service; we want to be a reliable partner for the Santa Rosa community," said a spokesperson for The Ark Hauling & Junk Removal. "Whether we are helping a family navigate a sensitive estate cleanout or assisting a business with light demolition, we prioritize eco-friendly practices that keep as much material out of our local landfills as possible."







Specialized Solutions for Residential, Commercial, and Community Cleanup Needs

The Ark Hauling & Junk Removal distinguishes itself through a rigorous environmental policy, prioritizing the recycling and donation of furniture, appliances, and green waste. Their professional crews are equipped to handle heavy-duty tasks, including tree services, light demolition, and garage decluttering, while maintaining a strict safety protocol that excludes hazardous chemicals and asbestos-containing materials. Furthermore, the company offers specialized homeless encampment cleanup, addressing sensitive community needs with professional sanitation and safety-focused practices.

Service Areas Catered to by The Ark Hauling & Junk Removal

The Ark Hauling & Junk Removal proudly provides comprehensive hauling and junk removal solutions to residential and commercial clients throughout Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Cotati, Sebastopol, Petaluma, and all surrounding Sonoma County areas.

About The Ark Hauling & Junk Removal

The Ark Hauling & Junk Removal is a premier, locally owned junk removal and hauling provider based in Santa Rosa, CA. Dedicated to professionalism and community health, the company offers a wide range of services including light demolition, yard waste cleanup, and commercial debris removal. With a focus on transparent, upfront pricing and 7-day-a-week availability, The Ark Hauling & Junk Removal remains the top choice for efficient, eco-conscious waste solutions in Sonoma County.