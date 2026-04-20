Amazon Product Research Tools From Ecominsights Offering Access To Millions Of Products, Brands, And Seller Data Points

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Ecominsights"Ecominsights has launched a SaaS platform featuring Amazon product research tools that give brands, retailers, distributors, agencies, and investors access to data across millions of Amazon products, brands, and sellers. The platform helps users identify market gaps, analyze competitors, and support product launch decisions. It addresses the longstanding challenge of fragmented Amazon marketplace data, delivering actionable intelligence to reduce uncertainty and improve strategic decision-making

Washington - April 20, 2026 - Ecominsights, a software-as-a-service company focused on Amazon marketplace intelligence, today announced the general availability of its Amazon product research tools on its platform at Ecominsights. The platform provides brands, distributors, retailers, agencies, and investors with structured access to data across millions of Amazon products, brands, and sellers - enabling more informed decisions around product launches, competitive positioning, and market entry.

A Fragmented Data Landscape

Amazon's marketplace has grown to encompass hundreds of millions of product listings spanning virtually every retail category, yet the data underlying this ecosystem has historically remained difficult to aggregate, interpret, and act upon. Organizations seeking to evaluate product opportunities, monitor competitor activity, or assess category-level demand have largely relied on manual research, disconnected data exports, or point-in-time snapshots that lack the depth needed for strategic analysis. The absence of purpose-built Amazon product research tools has left many organizations at a disadvantage when making time-sensitive market entry decisions.

This information gap has created meaningful friction for a wide range of stakeholders - from consumer brands evaluating new SKUs to private equity firms conducting diligence on Amazon-native businesses. Without a unified view of the competitive landscape, decision-makers have been left to piece together insights from incomplete sources.

A Unified Platform for Amazon Market Intelligence

Ecominsights addresses this gap through a centralized suite of Amazon product research tools that aggregates and structures data across millions of Amazon listings, seller accounts, and brand profiles. Users can search, filter, and analyze product-level and category-level data to identify growth opportunities, evaluate competitive intensity, and uncover market segments where demand is underserved.

The platform is designed to support a range of research workflows. A consumer goods brand assessing a new product category can use Ecominsights to map the competitive field, evaluate pricing dynamics, and identify gaps in existing offerings. A distributor considering expanding its Amazon presence can assess seller performance benchmarks and category growth trends. An investor evaluating an acquisition target in the Amazon ecosystem can access structured data that provides context on the target's market position relative to its category.

Platform Capabilities

The Ecominsights Amazon product research tools are built on a scalable SaaS infrastructure and include the following core capabilities:

. Access to data spanning millions of Amazon products, brands, and seller accounts across major categories

. Tools to identify market gaps, emerging product segments, and underserved demand areas

. Competitor analysis features enabling users to assess brand positioning, pricing, and category share

. Actionable data outputs designed to support product launch decisions, sourcing evaluations, and investment research

. Scalable infrastructure supporting enterprise use cases and high-volume data queries

The Amazon marketplace generates an enormous amount of publicly available commercial data, but until now there has not been an effective way to organize and analyze that data at scale. Ecominsights was built to bring structure and transparency to that information so that brands, investors, and retail organizations can make decisions based on evidence rather than intuition. We believe access to reliable market intelligence should not be limited to large enterprises with dedicated research teams. - Founder, Ecominsights

Industry Context

Amazon's third-party marketplace has become a significant channel for product discovery and consumer purchasing across virtually every retail vertical. Third-party sellers now account for the majority of units sold on Amazon's platform, and the number of brands managing an active Amazon presence has grown substantially in recent years. This growth has been accompanied by increased interest from institutional investors, who have deployed capital into Amazon-focused acquisition strategies, as well as from traditional retailers and distributors seeking to diversify their distribution channels.

Against this backdrop, demand for reliable Amazon product research tools has increased among a broader set of stakeholders. Product research that was once primarily a concern for direct-to-consumer brands now has relevance for sourcing teams, category managers, financial analysts, and consultants advising clients on digital commerce strategy.

Looking Ahead

Ecominsights plans to continue expanding the depth and breadth of its data coverage and research toolset. The company intends to introduce additional analytical modules focused on trend identification, pricing intelligence, and seller network analysis in subsequent platform updates. The broader objective is to reduce the information asymmetries that have historically disadvantaged smaller organizations relative to larger enterprises in Amazon marketplace research.

The platform is available now. Organizations interested in accessing Ecominsights can visit ecominsights/platform to request access or learn more about available plans.

About Ecominsights

Ecominsights is an Amazon intelligence platform offering Amazon product research tools that provide brands, retailers, distributors, agencies, and investors with access to structured data across millions of Amazon products, brands, and sellers. The platform is designed to support product research, competitive analysis, and market opportunity identification within the Amazon marketplace. Ecominsights is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit ecominsights/platform.