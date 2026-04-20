SJCAM Unveils SJ30: An 8K Dual-Lens Action Camera Built For Daylight To Night Recording In Everyday Life







New York - SJCAM today unveiled the SJ30, a powerful 8K dual-lens action camera built to bring high-quality recording into everyday life. Designed around the idea of a true“daily recording camera,” the SJ30 prioritizes what users actually need-exceptional image quality, clear audio, reliable battery life, strong low-light performance, and effortless usability.

Packed with practical innovation, the SJ30 delivers stunning 8K video, seamless lossless vertical shooting for social content, and an upgraded dual-lens system for greater creative flexibility. Despite its advanced capabilities, both the camera and its companion app are designed for simplicity-so users can start shooting straight out of the box without hassle.

While many action cameras focus on extreme sports and come with steep learning curves, the SJ30 is purpose-built for real life-from daily commutes and travel to family moments and everyday content creation. Its true plug-and-design removes friction, letting users capture moments instantly. By combining strong core performance with an accessible price point, the SJ30 opens the door for more people to create and share high-quality content every day.

From Daylight to Night Time: Dual-Lens Imaging







At the heart of the SJ30 is an advanced dual-lens imaging system which combines a 1/2.0-inch daylight sensor with a 1/1.8-inch starlight sensor. This intelligent design enables the camera to capture consistently clear, detailed footage across a wide range of lighting conditions-delivering markedly improved performance in low light, where traditional action cameras often fall short.

Supporting up to 8K at 20fps and 4K at 60fps, the SJCAM SJ30 produces high-resolution video with exceptional clarity and detail, whether capturing vibrant city scenes at night or expansive landscapes in daylight.

Built for Solo Creators and Travelers







The SJ30 is designed with solo creators in mind, featuring a 2.51-inch flip touchscreen that rotates up to 180 degrees for easy self-framing. Paired with intuitive voice control, it enables true hands-free operation-ideal for travelers, riders, and independent content creators capturing moments on their own.

With support for native vertical video up to 5K, the SJ30 makes it easy to create content optimized for social platforms-without the need for cropping or compromising image quality.

Stable Footage for Any Journey

Engineered for smooth performance in motion, the SJ30 features SteadyMotion 2.0 stabilization powered by a six-axis gyroscope. The system effectively minimizes shake and motion blur, delivering steady, professional-looking footage across a range of activities.

A built-in 45-degree horizon lock further enhances stability by keeping footage level-even when riding, cycling, or navigating uneven terrain.

Designed for Long Recording

Built to keep up with extended journeys, the SJ30 is equipped with a 2000mAh internal battery and supports an optional power handle for added endurance. Together, they deliver up to seven hours of continuous recording at 4K, making the camera ideal for long rides, travel days, and uninterrupted capture.

Clear Audio and Simple Operation







For improved sound quality, the SJ30 includes a detachable wind guard and supports the SJCAM M4 wireless microphone resulting in clearer voice recordings in outdoor or high-motion environments.

A magnetic quick-release mounting system further enhances usability, enabling fast attachment and removal in any scenario.

A Camera Built for Real Life

The SJ30 is built around a simple idea: most users don't need complex camera systems-they need a reliable, high-quality camera that fits seamlessly into everyday life. Whether capturing a weekend ride, a family trip, or a personal vlog, the SJ30 is designed to make recording those moments effortless.

Built to handle a wide range of environments, the SJ30 features an IPX8 waterproof rating and is waterproof up to 16 ft (5 m) right out of the box, making it ready for rain, splashes, and shallow water shooting. With the optional waterproof case, it supports dives of up to 98 ft (30 m) for underwater exploration. Designed for durability in extreme conditions, the camera operates reliably across a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C.

With its combination of high-resolution imaging, enhanced low-light performance, extended battery life, and user-friendly design, the SJ30 is designed to redefine the action camera category-not just as a tool for extreme sports, but as a versatile camera for capturing everyday life.

Price & Availability:

The SJ30 will be available in two versions:

SJ30 Charging Combo (with power handle): USD $279 -pbuy-standard-combo, SJ30 Standard Combo (without power handle): USD $264 The product is expected to be available from mid-April to late April, with exact availability varying slightly by region. About SJCAM: Founded in 2010, SJCAM is one of the pioneering brands in the action camera industry. The company is known for creating accessible and reliable cameras supported by a wide ecosystem of mounts and accessories, enabling users around the world to capture their adventures with ease.

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