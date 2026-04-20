Debut Novelist Veronica Michael Delivers A Moving Story Of Love, Loss, And Self-Discovery In The Management

MENAFN - GetNews) San Francisco Author's First Book Explores the Journey of a Young Latina Finding Her Power Through Grief, Betrayal, and an Unlikely Romance







San Francisco, CA - Writers of the West is proud to announce the publication of The Management, the debut novel from San Francisco-born author Veronica Michael. A deeply personal and emotionally layered work of contemporary fiction, The Management follows Roméra Montes, a sharp, guarded, and resilient young Latina woman as she navigates the wreckage of a broken future and finds herself drawn into the world of a man who had quietly changed the course of her life before she even knew his name.

Set against the vivid backdrop of San Francisco's neighborhoods, the Napa Valley wine country, Phoenix's desert landscape, and the streets of Chicago, The Management is a story about the kinds of wounds that don't always show and the unlikely people who help in healing them.

ABOUT THE BOOK

When Roméra's college dreams collapse on the eve of her high school graduation, she spends the next three years drifting through minimum wage jobs, grief, and a gnawing sense that life has passed her by. Then a stranger walks into her café, hands her a business card, and disappears, only to reappear as her CEO.

What follows is a romance that refuses easy answers. Alejandro Castellano – owner and CEO of Kingdom Come Assisted Living – is wealthy, private, and bisexual, a man whose polished exterior conceals a tender vulnerability that Roméra is not prepared to care for. But she does. As the two grow closer through shared crises, cross-country travel, and the kind of honesty that only emerges when people stop performing for each other, Roméra must decide what she is willing to risk, and what she is no longer willing to lose.

The novel does not shy away from difficult territory. Roméra's journey includes the death of her beloved grandmother, a near-breakdown after losing her job, the unmasking of a deeply toxic friendship, and a survival instinct honed by years of disappointment. Through it all, Veronica Michael writes with remarkable emotional intelligence - never letting her protagonist collapse into victimhood, and never letting her love story become a rescue fantasy.

“I wanted Roméra to find herself on her own terms,” says Veronica Michael.“Andro is a blessing in her life, but the real story is her becoming. That was always the point.”

THEMES AND AUDIENCE

The Management speaks directly to readers who have ever felt overlooked, underprepared, or caught between the life they were handed and the one they are trying to build. Key themes include:



The complexity of forgiveness, parents, friends, and the self

Loyalty, betrayal, and the sometimes devastating price of trust

Bisexual representation in mainstream romance fiction

Aging, dignity, and the often-invisible lives of the elderly What it means to carve out an identity when the world keeps offering you a script

The novel will resonate strongly with fans of contemporary women's fiction, diverse romance, and character-driven literary fiction; particularly readers who appreciate stories where love is hard-won and personal growth is non-negotiable.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Veronica Michael is a San Francisco native who graduated magna cum laude from Holy Names University in Oakland, California with a bachelor's degree in English Literature and Writing. She draws her inspiration from travel, human connection, and the richness of everyday life. The Management is her debut novel.

The Management by Veronica Michael is published by Writers of the West and is available now at:

For interview requests, or media inquiries, please contact the publisher at

Contact:

Writers of the West

...

Author: ...

Instagram: @veronicamichaelauthor

YouTube: @veronicamichaelauthor