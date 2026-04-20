MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Notice to the Market - Braskem's 2025 Form 20-F Was Filed

April 20, 2026 8:06 PM EDT | Source: Braskem S.A.

São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Braskem S.A. (BV: BRKM3) (BV: BRKM5) (BV: BRKM6) (NYSE: BAK) (LATIBEX: XBRK) (" Braskem " or " Company ") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that filed today its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the " 2025 Form 20-F ") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document is already available on Braskem's Investor Relations website: . Shareholders of the Company may receive a hard copy of Braskem's audited financial statements included in the 2025 Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

For more information, please contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by phone at +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by email at ....







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Braskem S.A.