US Facilitates Investment For Caribbean Port Development

$10 million in programming to support resilient Caribbean port infrastructure through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA – On Monday, the US Department of State convened a roundtable with US maritime industry leaders and Caribbean port authorities to advance commercial diplomacy and safeguard critical infrastructure in the Caribbean.

“This event underscores the US commitment to strengthening economic engagement and high-quality infrastructure development in the Caribbean port sector,” said US Department of State, media note.“Roundtable participants discussed expanding US private sector investment and identifying opportunities to strengthen port infrastructure, trade, and tourism across the region, while maintaining ethical and transparent business practices.”

During the roundtable, the State Department announced plans to provide $10 million in programming to support resilient Caribbean port infrastructure through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.

US Department of State, media note, stated that“The United States looks forward to continued collaboration with Caribbean partners and further strengthening our economic ties across our region.”

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