Giti Tire Reaffirms Sustainability Leadership With Repeat Ecovadis Platinum Rating And New ISCC+ Certification

MENAFN - GetNews) In March 2026, Giti Tire was awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for the second consecutive year, confirming its place among the top 1% of businesses assessed globally for sustainability performance. At the same time, the company's manufacturing plants in Anhui and Fujian, China, secured ISCC+ certification, a globally recognized standard for responsible raw material sourcing and supply chain traceability. Together, these two achievements signal that Giti's sustainability commitments are not headline claims. They are independently audited and consistently proven.







What It Actually Means to Be in the Top 1%

EcoVadis is not a self-assessment or a questionnaire you fill in and frame on the wall. It is one of the world's most rigorous third-party corporate sustainability rating systems, covering over 130,000 companies across 175 countries. Companies are evaluated across four weighted themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

The scoring is benchmarked against every other assessed company in the EcoVadis database over the preceding 12 months. From 2025 onwards, medal eligibility is determined entirely by percentile rank, not by an absolute score. Critically, a company cannot qualify for any medal level if any single theme scores below 30 out of 100, which means a high overall score cannot mask a weakness in one area.

Platinum sits at the 99th percentile and above. That is the top 1% of all assessed businesses globally, across every industry and every market. The table below shows where Platinum stands relative to the full EcoVadis medal hierarchy.

EcoVadis Medal Tiers: Where Platinum Sits







Achieving Platinum once is difficult. Achieving it in consecutive years is measurably harder, because the benchmark shifts as more companies enter the EcoVadis system and raise their own performance. Giti first achieved Platinum in February 2025 and retained it in March 2026, which means the company not only reached the top tier but held its position there as the competitive bar moved higher.

Francois Petiot, Giti's Director of International QA Centre, put it plainly: "Reaching the top is difficult - but staying at the top of the mountain is even harder." That is an accurate description of what back-to-back Platinum recognition requires.

Breaking Down the Four Areas EcoVadis Measures

To understand what the Platinum result reflects, it helps to look at what EcoVadis actually evaluates. The four themes are not checkbox categories. They represent the full operational and governance footprint of a global manufacturing company.

Environment

This covers how a company manages its climate impact, energy use, water consumption, pollution risk, and biodiversity exposure. For a tire manufacturer operating large-scale production facilities across multiple countries, environmental management is not a peripheral concern. It is a core operational variable, because rubber compounding, curing, and finishing processes are energy-intensive and involve chemical inputs that require controlled handling.

Labor and Human Rights

This evaluates working conditions, health and safety protocols, employee rights, and labor standards across the company's own workforce and through its supply chain. With over 30,000 employees globally and manufacturing operations in China, Indonesia, and the United States, the scope of Giti's labor compliance responsibilities is significant. A Platinum score in this area means the company has demonstrated documented, externally audited performance across a large and geographically distributed workforce.

Ethics

This covers anti-corruption policies, data security, business integrity, and whistleblower mechanisms. In a global supply chain spanning over 130 countries, ethical governance involves more than internal policy documents. It requires demonstrated implementation, training coverage, and measurable outcomes.

Sustainable Procurement

This assesses how a company manages sustainability requirements within its own supply chain, including supplier evaluation, responsible sourcing criteria, and the integration of environmental and social standards into purchasing decisions. The ISCC+ certification Giti achieved for its Anhui and Fujian plants is directly relevant here, because it provides traceable, third-party verified evidence that specific raw materials entering those facilities meet defined sustainability thresholds.

ISCC+: The Certification That Tracks What's Actually Inside the Tire

EcoVadis measures how a company manages sustainability. ISCC+ goes one step further: it traces what materials a company is actually using and verifies that those materials meet defined sustainability criteria from origin to production.

ISCC+ stands for International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus. It was established as part of a multi-stakeholder initiative and is recognised globally as a leading standard for certifying bio-based, bio-circular, and recycled raw materials in manufacturing supply chains.

For the tire industry, the relevant raw materials include natural rubber, synthetic rubber derived from bio-circular feedstocks, carbon black produced from bio-based or recycled sources, and a range of chemical processing inputs. ISCC+ certification means that Giti's Anhui and Fujian plants have demonstrated verified traceability for these inputs, confirmed greenhouse gas savings, and implemented the mass balance chain of custody approach.

What Mass Balance Means in Practice

Mass balance is a chain of custody method in which certified and non-certified materials can be physically mixed in production, but are kept rigorously separate in the bookkeeping. The total volume of sustainable inputs certified into the system must match the volume of sustainable content attributed to finished products that leave it.

This approach is central to how the tire industry is transitioning toward sustainable materials, because the existing production infrastructure was built for conventional feedstocks. Mass balance allows manufacturers to integrate certified recycled and bio-based inputs into existing processes without requiring a complete overhaul of production lines. Continental, Hankook, and Michelin have all adopted ISCC+ mass balance frameworks at their plants during 2023 to 2025. Giti's certification of its two Chinese plants in early 2026 places it within the same group of manufacturers who have made this transition verifiable.

Beyond the supply chain mechanics, the Anhui facility is also installing a new carbon neutral production line scheduled to begin operations in 2026, representing a physical infrastructure commitment to the same sustainability goals that the certifications document.

Why These Certifications Matter When You Are Buying a Tire

If you are a fleet manager evaluating tire suppliers for a large vehicle pool, EcoVadis Platinum is a procurement signal that has measurable value. Many large corporate and government procurement programs now require minimum EcoVadis scores from suppliers. A Platinum rating means Giti clears those thresholds by a substantial margin, reducing supply chain sustainability risk for buyers who need to demonstrate responsible sourcing to their own stakeholders.

If you are a private driver choosing between tire brands, the certifications matter in a different way. The ISCC+ standard ensures that when Giti integrates bio-circular or recycled content into future tire products, those sustainability claims are third-party verified rather than marketing language. Tire sustainability credentials are becoming a factor in purchasing decisions as emissions regulations tighten across Europe and Asia, particularly for vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators who need to account for the full lifecycle footprint of their vehicles.

The broader picture is this: Giti serves customers across more than 130 countries under three brands, Giti, GT Radial, and Runway. A sustainability record built on independent certification rather than self-declaration creates a consistent quality signal across every market the company operates in.

Where This Fits in Giti's Larger Sustainability Trajectory

The EcoVadis and ISCC+ achievements do not sit in isolation. They are part of a documented, multi-year trajectory of sustainability commitments.



Net-zero target: Giti's 2024 Sustainability Report confirmed a net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions target by 2050, supported by ongoing investment in renewable energy across its manufacturing facilities.

CDP B-rating: In 2025, Giti received a B-rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project, indicating active and structured climate management rather than minimal compliance reporting.

93% sustainable material concept tire: In August 2025, Giti demonstrated a concept tire comprising 93% sustainable materials, establishing a public engineering benchmark for where its product development is heading.

UN Global Compact membership: Giti has been a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact since 2021, committing to the framework's ten principles on human rights, labor standards, environmental responsibility, and anti-corruption.

Company of Good recognition: In July 2025, Giti was conferred as a 3 Heart Company of Good, recognising exemplary performance across Economy, Environment, Governance, Society, and People. IATF 16949 and ISO 14001: All of Giti's manufacturing plants hold IATF 16949:2016 quality management certification, and all plants supplying Europe are ISO 14001 certified for environmental management systems.

Dr Pang Chong Hau, Giti's Chief Sustainability Officer, described the ISCC+ achievement as placing the company among the industry's premium manufacturers. That framing reflects something real: the peer group for ISCC+ certified tire plants now includes Continental, Hankook, and Michelin. Earning a position in that group through independently verified certification rather than through corporate announcements is what makes the credential defensible.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EcoVadis Platinum Medal and who earns it?

EcoVadis Platinum is the highest tier in EcoVadis's sustainability rating system, awarded to companies ranking in the top 1% of all businesses assessed globally. Eligibility is based on percentile rank across four themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. No theme score can fall below 30 out of 100, and the assessment is recalculated annually against an updated global peer group.

How many years in a row has Giti Tire earned the EcoVadis Platinum Medal?

Giti Tire has earned the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for two consecutive years, first in February 2025 and then again in March 2026. Retaining Platinum is harder than earning it the first time, because the benchmark shifts as more companies enter the EcoVadis system each year.

What does ISCC+ certification confirm about a manufacturer?

ISCC+ certification confirms that a facility has implemented verified traceability for the bio-based, bio-circular, or recycled raw materials it uses in production. It requires documented greenhouse gas emission savings, compliant chain of custody (typically through a mass balance approach), and social sustainability compliance. For Giti, this certification was awarded to its manufacturing plants in Anhui and Fujian Province, China.

What is the mass balance approach in tire manufacturing?

Mass balance is a supply chain accounting method that allows certified sustainable materials (bio-based or recycled) to be physically mixed with conventional materials in production, while maintaining rigorous bookkeeping separation. The amount of sustainable content attributed to finished products must match the certified sustainable inputs that entered the production system. It is the primary method tire manufacturers use to integrate sustainable feedstocks into existing production infrastructure without requiring complete process replacement.

Does Giti Tire's sustainability record affect the tires drivers buy?

Yes, in two direct ways. First, ISCC+ certification means that when Giti introduces products incorporating bio-circular or recycled content, those sustainability claims are independently audited rather than self-declared. Second, the company's net-zero emissions target and ongoing investment in renewable energy within its manufacturing facilities reduce the carbon intensity of the production process that creates every tire it sells.

The Verified Standard

The tire industry is producing a growing volume of sustainability claims. EcoVadis Platinum and ISCC+ certification are two of the few credentials in the sector that require continuous third-party audit, are benchmarked against a global peer group, and cannot be maintained through marketing investment alone.

Giti Tire's back-to-back Platinum result and the simultaneous ISCC+ certification of its Anhui and Fujian plants represent a documented, verified sustainability position, not a projection or a roadmap. The company has a net-zero target by 2050, a CDP B-rating, a 93% sustainable material concept tire on record, and ISO 14001 environmental management certification across all plants supplying Europe.

For buyers at every level, from individual drivers to fleet procurement managers and vehicle manufacturers, these certifications provide a basis for evaluating Giti's sustainability credentials against a consistent, independently verified standard. That is what accountability in the tire industry looks like in 2026.