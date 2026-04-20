Dr. Bomb Introduces A Modern Podcast Studio In India With Fully Equipped Setups Starting At ₹1,499 Per Hour

Dr. Bomb has launched a modern podcast studio experience in India, designed to make high-quality content production accessible, flexible, and affordable for creators, startups, influencers, and brands. Located in Akshar Business Park, Sector 25, Vashi, the studio offers fully equipped recording environments with pricing starting at ₹1,499 per hour, allowing users to produce professional-grade content without the need to invest in expensive equipment or long-term studio commitments.

Built around a creator-first approach, Dr. Bomb enables users to choose from multiple content formats based on their specific needs. Whether recording an audio podcast, producing a video podcast, or creating short-form content such as reels and tutorials, every setup comes with essential equipment, lighting, and on-site support included. This streamlined model ensures that users can walk in and start recording immediately, without worrying about arranging additional accessories or technical infrastructure.

The studio supports a wide range of use cases, including conversations, interviews, audiobooks, ASMR recordings, branded content, YouTube productions, and social media shoots. By offering flexible options, Dr. Bomb caters to both individual creators and professional teams looking for a reliable, high-quality production environment.

At the core of the studio is a soundproofed and acoustically treated setup designed to deliver clear and consistent audio output. Professional podcast microphones equipped with shock mounts and pop filters are paired with high-quality audio interfaces and mixers, ensuring broadcast-ready sound. For video production, the studio offers advanced lighting setups and high-resolution recording capabilities, with 4K video included in higher-tier packages.

Dr. Bomb's pricing structure is designed to remain simple and transparent. The Starter package, priced from ₹1,499 per hour, includes a soundproofed room, professional microphones, basic lighting, audio recording in WAV or MP3 formats, refreshments, and support for up to two guests.

This package also features a 3-camera setup, teleprompter, professional lighting, and access to 10+ background options, along with additional production support. Drbomb also offers video editing services, starting at ₹3,000 per podcast and ₹500 per reel.

The Pro package, available at ₹2,499 per hour, adds 4K video recording, customizable backdrops, teleprompter access, green room facilities, props, and support for up to four guests. For advanced productions, the Premium package, priced at ₹3,499 per hour, offers a multi-camera setup with three or more angles, support for up to six guests, a dedicated sound engineer, live streaming readiness, priority scheduling, parking, and optional post-production add-ons.

Customization remains a key part of the experience. Users can select from a curated collection of backdrops during the booking process, enabling them to match the visual tone of their content. Options such as the Classic Black backdrop, included at no additional cost, provide a clean and cinematic aesthetic suitable for a wide range of productions.

In addition to professional infrastructure, Dr. Bomb emphasizes speed and ease of use. The entire booking process is designed to be completed in under five minutes. Users can browse available studios, compare setups, select a preferred time slot, customize their recording environment with add-ons such as editing services or camera operators, and complete payment digitally. Once booked, users receive a QR code for seamless entry, enabling a smooth walk-in and recording experience. Same-day bookings are also available, offering flexibility for last-minute content creation.

Early feedback from creators highlights the studio's growing reputation for quality and value.

Podcasters and content creators have praised the sound clarity, professional setup, and supportive staff, while also noting the clean environment and cinematic lighting. Influencers and YouTube creators have appreciated the variety of background and lighting options, along with the budget-friendly pricing. Startup founders and speakers have emphasized the overall working experience and the availability of high-quality microphones and video equipment, positioning Dr. Bomb as a practical choice for professional content production in Navi Mumbai.

As India's creator economy continues to expand across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and podcast streaming services, the demand for accessible and reliable production spaces is increasing. Dr. Bomb addresses this need by offering a ready-to-use, fully equipped studio environment where creators can focus on content rather than logistics.

By combining professional-grade infrastructure, flexible formats, and transparent hourly pricing, Dr. Bomb is helping lower the barrier to entry for high-quality content creation. Its model reflects a shift toward on-demand production spaces that adapt to the needs of modern creators, whether they are producing their first podcast episode or scaling a full-fledged content brand.

With its Navi Mumbai studio now operational and attracting a growing community of creators, Dr. Bomb is establishing itself as a go-to destination for affordable, professional podcast and content production in India.

About Dr. Bomb

Dr. Bomb is a modern podcast studio platform based in Navi Mumbai, India, offering fully equipped audio, video, and short-form content production setups. Designed for creators, businesses, and brands, the studio provides professional-grade equipment, customizable environments, and a fast, user-friendly booking system with transparent hourly pricing.

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