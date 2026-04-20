Award-Winning Author Robert Bartel Unveils New Beatles-Inspired Books, Documentaries, And Artwork

MENAFN - GetNews) Award-winning author, artist, and filmmaker Robert Bartel, known professionally as Michael Paul, announces a new collection of Beatles-inspired books, DVD documentaries, and fine art. Honored as 2018 RCCI Writer of the Year, Bartel continues to celebrate The Beatles' legacy through storytelling, film, and visual art. His latest releases are available through major retail platforms and reflect a lifelong mission to inspire music lovers, readers, and art enthusiasts worldwide

Robert Bartel at the 2018 RCCI Chicago Style Oscars, JC Martini Club, Chicago, IL

Award-winning writer, artist, and filmmaker Robert Bartel, known professionally as Michael Paul, is proud to announce the promotion of his latest body of work, including celebrated book releases, four original DVD documentaries, and a growing collection of fine art paintings that together pay tribute to one of the most iconic musical legacies in history: The Beatles.

Bartel, who was honored with the prestigious 2018 RCCI Oscar for“Writer of the Year” at a red carpet ceremony in Chicago, Illinois, brings decades of creative achievement to this announcement. His new releases include The Beatles We Love – From Me to You, All Those Years Ago, The Time Is Now in commemorative 40th, 50th, 60th, and 63rd anniversary editions, and four DVD documentaries, including the highly anticipated George Harrison: A Beatle in Mt. Vernon, all of which are officially distributed through Music Video Distribution (MVD) and are available on platforms including Amazon and eBay, ensuring wide availability across major retail channels.

Robert Bartel's creative career spans multiple disciplines. A television producer who has served as an Emmy Awards judge, Bartel has long been a recognized force in American arts and entertainment. He is the founder of Poets & Writers of Springfield, a not-for-profit organization supporting and inspiring the literary arts, and the creator of over 40 DVD documentaries centered on The Beatles. His civic contributions are equally far-reaching - he is the driving force behind three Springfield, Illinois-based nonprofit organizations: the Route 66 Film Festival, Poets & Writers of Springfield, and the Central Illinois Film Commission, each recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As a visual artist and painter who actively exhibits at art shows, Bartel seamlessly blends visual and written storytelling into a singular, powerful creative voice.







Robert Paul Bartel at the 2007 Mid-America Emmy Awards

“Never give up,” says Bartel.“Growing up with little support, the Beatles were my inspiration. Their music gave me the courage to push through every obstacle - and continue creating.”

At the core of Bartel's mission is a deeply personal message: believe in yourself. That spirit of perseverance has fueled every creative endeavor since. His work is dedicated to Beatles fans worldwide and to anyone with a passion for music, literary arts, documentary film, and painting. In addition to his creative work, Bartel actively participates in public appearances, including“Fest For Beatles Fans.”

He is available for speaking engagements and special event appearances at venues for hire directly at ...