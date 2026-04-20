Third Edition Of Electronic Qatar Stars League Kicks Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The third edition of Electronic Qatar Stars League (E-QSL, April 20-22, 2026) kicked off at Mall of Qatar, with 12 teams competing – all clubs from 2025-2026 season Doha Bank Stars League.

Group B matches, featuring Al Sadd, Al Sailiya, Al Wakrah, Al Shahania, Umm Salal and Al Ahli, will be played on Tuesday, April 21.

The final rounds will be held on the third day, with the tournament being played in a one-x-one format. The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, followed by semifinals and final.

Competing teams and players will compete for the title and a place in the qualifiers for 2026 Esports World Cup.