Paris Saint-Germain Named 'World Team Of The Year' At The Laureus World Sports Awards

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On Monday 20 April 2026 in Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain was crowned 'World Team of the Year' at the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony. The award recognises the capital club's historic 2024–2025 season, praised for its team spirit and high-quality performances.

This trophy, which is awarded annually to the best teams across all sports, sees the capital club's excellence recognised on an international stage. The accolade highlights the work achieved by the entire Parisian squad. Under the guidance of Luis Enrique, the Rouge & Bleu achieved an unprecedented sextuple: the Champions League, the Intercontinental Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the French League, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions.

This team success is also reflected in the awards and nominations received by several players from the Parisian squad.

Ousmane Dembélé, winner of the 2025 Ballon d'Or, was among the nominees for the 'Sportsman of the Year' award, alongside international sporting stars such as Carlos Alcaraz, Armand Duplantis, Marc Márquez, Tadej Pogacar and Jannik Sinner.

Désiré Doué, Golden Boy 2025, was also nominated in the 'Revelation of the Year' category, alongside João Fonseca, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luke Littler, Lando Norris and Zidi Yu.

The two Parisian players were also the only male footballers nominated across all categories in this year's awards, a recognition that rewards Paris Saint-Germain's collective effort and the work accomplished throughout the season.

This accolade thus confirms the strength of the Parisian project, built around performance, teamwork and youth. Paris Saint-Germain – who will play in the Champions League semi-finals – continues to develop with ambition and high standards at the very highest level.

"On behalf of everyone at Paris Saint-Germain, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Academy Awards for this highly prestigious honour. This recognition once again reflects the strength of our collective – at Paris Saint-Germain, the real star is the team, both on and off the pitch. We are also very proud to represent Paris, French football and France on the international stage, using the power of sport to bring people together and make a positive impact. These values lie at the heart of the Laureus Awards, and that is what makes this honour, being named the Laureus World Team of the Year, so special for Paris Saint-Germain," said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, President of Paris Saint-Germain