Ammunition Market To Reach USD 28.88 Billion By 2031 Driven By Defense Procurement And Capacity Expansion Mordor Intelligence

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"Ammunition Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the ammunition market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Ammunition Market Overview

The ammunition market size is projected to grow from USD 20.37 billion in 2025 to USD 21.58 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 28.88 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period. This steady market growth is supported by long-term procurement plans, rising defense budgets, and increasing focus on strengthening domestic production capacity across key regions. The industry is witnessing consistent demand from military forces, supported by modernization programs, and the need to maintain readiness. North America continues to focus on increasing production capacity for artillery and precision rounds, while European countries are working on building local manufacturing capabilities to reduce dependency on imports.

These developments are shaping the overall market forecast and influencing supply chains globally. At the same time, the civilian segment remains stable, particularly in regions where sports shooting and personal use are common. Balanced demand from both defense and civilian sectors is helping maintain steady ammunition market share across product categories. Pricing trends are also influenced by regulatory changes, including the shift toward environmentally compliant materials.

Report Overview:

Ammunition Market Drivers

Expansion of Defense Procurement Programs: Government spending on defense continues to play a major role in the ammunition market growth. Countries are placing multi-year orders to ensure steady supply and operational readiness. This trend supports long-term contracts within the ammunition industry and improves production planning.

Focus on Domestic Manufacturing Capacity: Many nations are investing in local production facilities to reduce reliance on external suppliers. This shift is a key part of current ammunition market trends, especially in Europe, where new manufacturing plants are being developed to strengthen supply chains.

Rising Demand for Advanced and Precision Rounds: There is increasing interest in guided and programmable ammunition. These products are gaining attention due to their improved accuracy and operational efficiency, contributing to changes in ammunition market share across product segments.

Environmental and Regulatory Influence: The move toward lead-free and environmentally compliant ammunition is shaping production processes. Manufacturers are adapting to meet regulations, which is influencing both pricing and product development within the ammunition industry.

Stable Civilian Demand: The civilian segment, including sports shooting and recreational use, continues to provide consistent demand. This stability supports overall ammunition market size and helps balance fluctuations in defense procurement cycles.

Ammunition Market Segmentation

The ammunition market is segmented based on caliber, product, guidance, end-user, platform, and geography.

By Caliber

Small Caliber

Medium Caliber

Large Caliber

Others

By Product

Bullets and Cartridges

Artillery Shells and Mortars

Aerial Bombs and Grenades

By Guidance

Guided

Unguided

By End-User

Military

Law Enforcement

Civil and Sports Shooting

By Platform

Land

Naval

Airborne

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Ammunition Industry

The ammunition industry includes several major companies that play a significant role in shaping the competitive landscape.

Rheinmetall AG

General Dynamics Corporation

Nammo AS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Conclusion

The ammunition market forecast remains positive, supported by ongoing defense requirements and efforts to strengthen production capabilities. Increasing focus on self-reliance, especially in Europe and North America, is expected to shape the future of the ammunition industry. Demand for advanced and compliant products is likely to influence how manufacturers approach design and production. At the same time, stable civilian demand continues to provide balance, ensuring that the market size grows steadily over time.

Overall, the combination of defense spending, regulatory changes, and evolving product needs will continue to define the ammunition market trends. As countries invest in readiness and supply chain resilience, the ammunition industry is expected to maintain consistent growth and adapt to changing global requirements.

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Industry Related Reports:

Weapons and Ammunition Market: The weapons and ammunition market is projected to grow from USD 69.35 billion in 2025 to USD 99.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.51%, supported by rising global defense spending and increasing geopolitical tensions. Growth is driven by advancements in guided weapons, surveillance accessories, and the push for localized manufacturing, although production expansion remains limited by infrastructure and technological constraints.

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Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Trends: The medium caliber ammunition market, valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2025, is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2026 to USD 1.44 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 2.13%. Growth is fueled by military modernization programs, rising demand for precision-guided and programmable ammunition, and increasing investments in advanced materials and domestic production capabilities.

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Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition Market Forecast: The Europe medium and large caliber ammunition market is estimated at USD 338 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 388.23 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.81%. Market expansion is driven by increased defense budgets, ongoing military upgrades, and procurement activities influenced by regional conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war.

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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