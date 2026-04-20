Alan Long Reinvents Himself After 25 Years To Lead In AI And Digital Sales

MENAFN - GetNews) After over two decades in the construction industry, Alan Long is not slowing down-he's evolving.







With 10 years in engineering firms and 14 years as an entrepreneur contractor, Alan has built a career grounded in real-world business experience. His recent role as a main contractor further sharpened his leadership and operational expertise. But while many remain comfortable in traditional industries, Alan saw a bigger shift coming.

In 2025, while browsing TikTok, he came across a seminar by GEX Academy. What started as curiosity quickly turned into a turning point.







"AI is not the future-it's already happening," Alan says.

He took immediate action-enrolling in multiple programs under GEX Academy, including TikTok live streaming, property investment, and AI systems. Today, he is actively applying tools like HeyGen, Grok, and VEED to create content, automate processes, and scale digital engagement.







Alan has equipped himself with powerful tools such as HeyGen, Grok, and VEED, enabling him to:

. Create videos without expensive production teams

. Automate customer interactions using AI

. Build marketing systems that generate leads consistently







Now, Alan is on a mission: To help traditional business owners transition into AI-powered operations while reducing costs and increasing profitability.

His approach is simple: Use AI to replace inefficiency, not people.







By combining decades of real business experience with cutting-edge AI tools, Alan is positioning himself as a new-generation strategist-one who understands both the old economy and the new digital frontier.

His next focus? Building scalable systems, growing his audience, and closing high-ticket deals through AI-powered marketing and TikTok live selling. Alan is actively seeking to work with individuals and businesses ready to adapt, scale, and win in the AI era.











