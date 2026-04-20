Willow & Thread Launches Free Color Analysis Quiz As An Alternative To $600 In-Person Sessions

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"Our customers kept asking what colors actually work on them. We didn't want to tell them to go drop $600 to find out."Online women's clothing store Willow & Thread released a free color analysis quiz that returns a shopper's color season in seven questions. No email is required. The tool gives online shoppers a starting point without the $400 to $600 price tag of an in-person session.

Marietta, GA - Willow & Thread, an online women's clothing store, today released a free color analysis quiz that helps shoppers find their color season in seven quick questions. The tool is live at willowandthread/color-analysis-quiz and does not require an email to see the result.

Professional color analysis has gone viral again over the past year. The catch is price. A full in-person session with a certified analyst often runs $400 to $600, and sessions in larger cities can push past that. Most people who want to know if they are a Spring, Summer, Autumn, or Winter are not ready to spend that kind of money just to shop a little smarter.

The Willow & Thread quiz was built to close that gap for online shoppers. It asks seven questions about skin, hair, and eye color, then returns a season plus a starter palette. Shoppers can see which colors will likely flatter them, and they can browse pieces from the online store that match the palette. The whole thing takes under two minutes.

Founder on Why the Quiz Exists

"Our customers kept asking the same thing. What colors actually work on me. I did not want to tell them to go drop six hundred bucks to find out," said Michael Raymond of Willow & Thread. "A free quiz is not a replacement for sitting with a trained analyst and a full drape set. It is a real starting point though, and for most people a starting point is what they actually need."

What the Quiz Does

The quiz walks through the basics of seasonal color analysis. It looks at warmth versus coolness, brightness, and contrast across a shopper's natural features. The result points to one of the four classic seasons. Each season page shows a palette and a curated selection of Willow & Thread pieces that fit it, all shoppable online.

Shoppers who later want a full 16-season analysis still benefit. The quiz gives them the right starting quadrant, which is the first step any deeper analysis works from.

On the Price Gap in the Industry

"In-person color analysis is a real service and the good analysts earn every dollar. That does not change the fact that most shoppers will never pay it," Raymond said. "So they either guess, or they copy what someone on TikTok said looked good on her. Neither one helps them build a wardrobe. A free quiz at least gets them pointed in the right direction before they spend money on clothes that do not suit them."

Also Launching on Product Hunt

The quiz is also launching today on Product Hunt, where makers and early adopters can try the tool and leave feedback. Willow & Thread plans to use that feedback to refine the quiz and expand it over time.

Availability

The Color Analysis Quiz is free to use right now at willowandthread/color-analysis-quiz. No email or account is required to see a result. Season pages for Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter are also live for shoppers who want to explore before they take the quiz.

About Willow & Thread

Willow & Thread is an online women's clothing store curated for the quietly confident. The shop focuses on clean silhouettes, easy layering, and pieces that work together across seasons. Free shipping is offered on orders over $75.