Zelensky Holds First-Ever Leader-Level Call With President Of Honduras
"The leaders discussed all possible areas of cooperation and the sectors in which Ukraine is ready to share its experience and provide assistance: from agriculture to the production and use of drones, the decentralization of energy, and digitalization," the statement said.
The presidents agreed that their teams would work on preparing agreements in all the sectors discussed during the call.Read also: Ukraine agrees on ten-year defense deals with three Gulf states, receives interest from 11 more countries
Zelensky also congratulated Asfura on taking office and wished peace and success to his country.
In particular, he invited the Honduran president to visit Ukraine.
As reported, conservative politician Nasry "Tito" Asfura – who was backed by U.S. President Donald Trump – won the presidential election in Honduras, narrowly defeating center-right candidate Salvador Nasralla.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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