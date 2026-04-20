Evolve Announces April 2026 Distributions For Ultrayield Etfs And Certain Evolve Funds
|UltraYield ETFs
|Ticker Symbol
| Ex-Date and
Record Date
|Pay Date
| Distribution
per Unit
|Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF
|BIGY
|April 30, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|$0.31250
|May 15, 2026
|May 25, 2026
|$0.31250
|Evolve Canadian Equity UltraYield ETF
|CANY
|April 30, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|$0.21000
|May 15, 2026
|May 25, 2026
|$0.21000
|Evolve Big Six Canadian Banks UltraYield Index ETF
|SIXY
|April 30, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|$0.21000
|May 15, 2026
|May 25, 2026
|$0.21000
|Evolve International Equity UltraYield ETF
|INTY
|April 30, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|$0.26000
|May 15, 2026
|May 25, 2026
|$0.26000
|Evolve All-in-One UltraYield ETF
|EASY
|April 30, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|$0.31000
|May 15, 2026
|May 25, 2026
|$0.31000
The ex-dividend date and record date for the Distributions of Evolve Funds including the High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISA"), US High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISU.U"), Premium Cash Management Fund ("MCAD") and US Premium Cash Management Fund ("MUSD.U") is anticipated to be April 28, 2026. For the Distributions for all other Evolve Funds, the ex-dividend date and record date is anticipated to be April 30, 2026. Unitholders of Evolve Funds on record date will receive cash distributions payable on or about May 7, 2026.
|Evolve Funds
| Ticker
Symbol
| Distribution
per Unit
|Frequency
|Evolve Canadian Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield Fund
|AGG
|$0.10000
|Monthly
|Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund
|BANK
|$0.12000
|Monthly
|Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF
| BASE
BASE.B
| $0.20000
$0.20000
| Monthly
Monthly
|Evolve Enhanced Yield Bond Fund
| BOND
BOND.B
BOND.U
| $0.19000
$0.19000
USD $0.19000
| Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund
| CALL
CALL.B
CALL.U
| $0.12500
$0.16000
USD $0.14000
| Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund
| CARS
CARS.B
CARS.U
| $0.02500
$0.02500
USD $0.02100
| Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund
| CYBR
CYBR.B
CYBR.U
| $0.01000
$0.01000
USD $0.01000
| Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund
| DATA
DATA.B
| $0.01000
$0.01000
| Monthly
Monthly
|Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund
|DIVS
|$0.07600
|Monthly
|Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund
|EARN
|$0.14000
|Monthly
|Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF
| EBNK
EBNK.B
EBNK.U
| $0.14500
$0.14500
USD $0.14500
| Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|Evolve S&P 500® Enhanced Yield Fund
| ESPX
ESPX.B
ESPX.U
| $0.22500
$0.24500
USD $0.22500
| Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|Evolve S&P/TSX 60 Enhanced Yield Fund
|ETSX
|$0.18800
|Monthly
|Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund
|FIXD
|$0.05500
|Monthly
|High Interest Savings Account Fund
|HISA
|$0.09336
|Monthly
|US High Interest Savings Account Fund
|HISU.U
|USD $0.31306
|Monthly
|Evolve Future Leadership Fund
| LEAD
LEAD.B
LEAD.U
| $0.21000
$0.21000
USD $0.21000
| Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund
| LIFE
LIFE.B
LIFE.U
| $0.19000
$0.23000
USD $0.19000
| Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|Premium Cash Management Fund
|MCAD
|$0.20196
|Monthly
|Evolve Enhanced Yield Mid Term Bond Fund
| MIDB
MIDB.B
MIDB.U
| $0.16500
$0.16500
USD $0.16500
| Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|US Premium Cash Management Fund
|MUSD.U
|USD $0.32948
|Monthly
|Evolve Canadian Energy Enhanced Yield Index Fund
|OILY
|$0.13000
|Monthly
|Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund
| QQQY
QQQY.U
| $0.32000
USD $0.24000
| Monthly
Monthly
|Evolve FANGMA Index ETF
| TECH
TECH.B
TECH.U
| $0.00160
$0.00160
USD $0.00160
| Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
|Evolve Canadian Utilities Enhanced Yield Index Fund
|UTES
|$0.13800
|Monthly
Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit .
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
With over $9 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit .
Join us on social media: X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube
|CONTACT INFORMATION
|MEDIA CONTACT
|Evolve ETFs
|Keith Crone
|...
|...
|t. 416.214.4884
|416.966.8716
|tf. 1.844.370.4884
The S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index are each a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (" SPDJI "), and has been licensed for use by the Evolve Funds. S&P® and S&P 500® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates (" S&P "); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (" Dow Jones "). It is not possible to invest directly in an index. The Evolve Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively, " S&P Dow Jones Indices "). S&P Dow Jones Indices does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Evolve Funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Evolve Funds particularly or the ability of the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index to track general market performance. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. S&P Dow Jones Indices' only relationship to the Evolve Funds with respect to the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index is the licensing of the Indexes and certain trademarks, service marks and/or trade names of S&P Dow Jones Indices and/or its licensors. The S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index are determined, composed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices without regard to the Evolve Funds. S&P Dow Jones Indices have no obligation to take the needs of the Evolve Funds or the owners of the Evolve Funds into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Evolve Funds. There is no assurance that investment products based on the S&P 500® Index or the S&P/TSX 60 Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is not an "investment adviser, commodity trading advisory, commodity pool operator, broker dealer, fiduciary, promoter" (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended), "expert" as enumerated within 15 U.S.C. s. 77k(a) or tax advisor. Inclusion of a security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset within an index is not a recommendation by S&P Dow Jones Indices to buy, sell, or hold such security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset, nor is it considered to be investment advice or commodity trading advice.
S&P DOW JONES INDICES DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE S&P 500® INDEX AND THE S&P/TSX 60 INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT THERETO. S&P DOW JONES INDICES SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. S&P DOW JONES INDICES MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY THE EVOLVE FUNDS, THE OWNERS OF THE EVOLVE FUNDS , OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE S&P 500® INDEX AND THE S&P/TSX 60 INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL S&P DOW JONES INDICES BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. S&P DOW JONES INDICES HAS NOT REVIEWED, PREPARED AND/OR CERTIFIED ANY PORTION OF, NOR DOES S&P DOW JONES INDICES HAVE ANY CONTROL OVER, THE LICENSEE PRODUCT REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS OR OTHER OFFERING MATERIALS. THERE ARE NO THIRD-PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND THE EVOLVE FUNDS OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF S&P DOW JONES INDICES.
Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap WeightedTM Index are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Evolve ETFs. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).
ANY USE OF OR REFERENCES MADE TO S&P 500® AND S&P/TSX 60, NASDAQ®, AND ANY MATERIALS OR INDICES THEREOF, ARE USED UNDER LICENCE AND DO NOT IMPLY ANY FORMAL ASSOCIATION.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Evolve ETFs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment