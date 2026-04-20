MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Planet Ventures Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

April 20, 2026 5:30 PM EDT | Source: Planet Ventures Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") (address: Suite 420, 33 Yonge St., Toronto, Ont., Canada, M5E 1G4; contact: Jeff Gamble; e-mail: ... ) to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Pursuant to the Agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,000 per month (plus applicable taxes), payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month commencing on April 21st 2026 and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

For further information, please contact:

Etienne Moshevich, CEO

Tel: (604) 681-0084

Email: ...

Website:

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward‐Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "explore", "aim", "target", "potential", "believe", "pursue", "is designed to", "is focused on", "is positioned to", and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes statements relating to: the anticipated benefits of the Company's engagement of ITG as market maker, including the maintenance of a reasonable market and improvement in the liquidity of the Company's common shares; the expected duration and renewal of the market-making agreement; and the Company's general business plans, strategy, and objectives.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ability of ITG to maintain a reasonable market and improve liquidity for the Company's common shares; changes in market conditions or trading volumes that may affect the effectiveness of market-making activities; the possibility that the market-making agreement is terminated prior to or upon expiry of its initial term; regulatory changes affecting market-making activities on the CSE or other trading venues; and general capital market risks and volatility.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. The forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain material assumptions, including that ITG will perform its obligations under the market-making agreement, that applicable regulatory requirements will continue to be met, and that market conditions will not materially and adversely change. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Planet Ventures Inc.