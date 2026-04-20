MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Method Wellness & Infusion Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Downtown Tempe New Medical Spa and IV Lounge Brings Comprehensive Aesthetic and Wellness Services to the Greater Phoenix Area

April 20, 2026 6:43 PM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Method Wellness & Infusion, a premier medical spa and IV infusion lounge, today announced the official opening of its newly designed facility in Downtown Tempe, Arizona. The practice delivers a full spectrum of aesthetic, wellness, and medically supervised weight loss services under one roof, offering Greater Phoenix residents a modern, results-driven destination for whole-body care.

Strategically located in the heart of Downtown Tempe, Method Wellness & Infusion was built from the ground up to blend clinical excellence with a warm, retreat-like atmosphere. The practice is led by a credentialed team of nurse injectors, licensed estheticians, and certified laser technicians, each bringing specialized expertise to their respective fields. With more than 30 years of combined experience, the team is equipped to deliver personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique goals.

"At Method Wellness & Infusion, our mission is to help clients look, feel, and live their best inside and out," said Dr. Deborah Summers. "We've created an environment where confidence meets holistic health - a space where clients can access everything from advanced aesthetics to IV wellness therapy and medically supervised weight loss, all in one welcoming, modern location."

Same-day treatment appointments are available, making it easier than ever for busy residents across Tempe, Phoenix, and surrounding communities to access high-quality care without extended wait times. The practice is staffed exclusively by board-certified medical professionals who prioritize patient safety, natural-looking outcomes, and a client experience that feels as good as it looks.

Method Wellness & Infusion is now accepting new patients and welcoming walk-ins for consultations. To learn more about available services or to schedule an appointment, visit methodwellnessandinfusion or call 480-878-0720.

About Method Wellness & Infusion

Method Wellness & Infusion is a full-service medical spa and IV infusion lounge located in Downtown Tempe, Arizona. With a team of board-certified medical professionals boasting more than 30 years of combined experience, the practice offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic and wellness services - including injectables, skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, body contouring, IV therapy, GLP-1 weight loss programs, and peptide therapy. Method is committed to helping every client look, feel, and live their best through personalized care delivered in a modern, welcoming environment.

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Name

Method Wellness & IV Infusion

Contact name

James Summers

Contact phone

480-878-0720

Contact address

401 S Mill Ave #201

City

Tempe

State

Arizona

Zip

85281

Country

United States

Url



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Source: GetFeatured