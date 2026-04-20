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TSX Fights Way Higher
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Toronto traveled doggedly higher to end Monday's session, as strength in health-care and tech concerns brought the index higher.
The TSX Composite Index managed a gain of 13.71 points to end Monday's session at 34,360.03.
The Canadian dollar added 0.33 cents at 73.29 cents U.S.
Health-care moved forward, as CuraLeaf Holdings grabbed 41 cents, or 11%, to $4.15.
In tech issues, BlackBerry soared 87 cents, or 13.1%, to $7.50, while Shopify took on $4.89, or 2.7%, to $184.38.
The energy subindex rose, tracking oil prices following the news; Parex Resources jumped $1.28, or 5.2%, to $25.94, Vermilion Energy gained 20 cents, or 1.3%, to $15.92, and Baytex Energy rose 19 cents, or 3.3%, to $5.77.
Agnico Eagle?Mines fell $5.87, or 2%, to $295.44, after the miner?said it will acquire Rupert Resources and Aurion Resources, and buy a majority stake in a joint venture from B2Gold, as it moves to consolidate a key gold district in northern Finland.
Among those in minus country, gold took the biggest lumps, as Eldorado Gold sank $1.53, or 3.2%, to $45.72, while Montage Gold slipped 92 cents, or 5.4%, to $16.11.
In materials, Discovery Silver let go of 50 cents, or 4.6%, to $10.42, while DPM Metals chucked $1.47, or 2.7%, to $52.34.
In real-estate, Choice Properties REIT subtracted 39 cents, or 2.5%, to $15.40, while H&R REIT units gave way 21 cents, or 2%, to $10.30.
Canada's close ties?to the U.S. were once a strength but have become a weakness, Prime Minister Mark?Carney said on Sunday, in a video message.
Carney said Canada can't control the disruption coming from its U.S. neighbour, and can't?bet its future on the?hope that it will suddenly stop.
Meantime, the U.S. has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has lifted and then reimposed its own blockade on marine traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran also said it would not participate in a second round of negotiations that the U.S. had hoped to kick off before the ceasefire expires on April 21.
On the economic beat, Statistics Canada reported the consumer price index increased 2.4% year over year in March, up from an increase of 1.8% in February. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.5% in March.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange powered higher 9.67 points to greet Monday's closing bell at 1,064.58.
The 12 TSX subgroups were evenly divided between gainers and losers, with health-care ahead 2.5%, information technology better by
1.6%, and energy improving 0.5%.
Among the laggards, gold skidded 1.6%, materials were down 1.4%, and real-estate was off 1.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped on Monday even after tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated over the weekend, with traders betting the two countries will eventually reach a compromise.
The 30-stock index rallied, coming to within 4.87 points of breakeven by the close to 49,442.56, before settling in the red.
The S&P 500 dropped 16.92 points to 7,109.14.
The NASDAQ gave back 64.09 points to 24,404.38.
Traders remain hard-pressed to fully price in a worst-case scenario on the war given stocks' recovery from near correction territory to all-time highs.
President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. had fired on and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. This comes after Iran declined to join another round of peace talks in Pakistan planned by the U.S.
The Iranian ship“is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what's on board,” Trump said in Truth Social post.
Trump also threatened to blow up all power plants and bridges in Iran if the country didn't agree to a deal with the U.S. A ceasefire between the two countries will expire this week.
Shares in TopBuild, the installer and distributor of insulation materials, jumped $79.10, or 19.3%, to $489.41, after QXO announced it would acquire the company for $17 billion.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury moved lower, raising yields to 4.26% from Friday's 4.24%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices took on $4.70 to $88.55 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slumbered $47.20 to $4,832.40 U.S. an ounce.
Stocks in Toronto traveled doggedly higher to end Monday's session, as strength in health-care and tech concerns brought the index higher.
The TSX Composite Index managed a gain of 13.71 points to end Monday's session at 34,360.03.
The Canadian dollar added 0.33 cents at 73.29 cents U.S.
Health-care moved forward, as CuraLeaf Holdings grabbed 41 cents, or 11%, to $4.15.
In tech issues, BlackBerry soared 87 cents, or 13.1%, to $7.50, while Shopify took on $4.89, or 2.7%, to $184.38.
The energy subindex rose, tracking oil prices following the news; Parex Resources jumped $1.28, or 5.2%, to $25.94, Vermilion Energy gained 20 cents, or 1.3%, to $15.92, and Baytex Energy rose 19 cents, or 3.3%, to $5.77.
Agnico Eagle?Mines fell $5.87, or 2%, to $295.44, after the miner?said it will acquire Rupert Resources and Aurion Resources, and buy a majority stake in a joint venture from B2Gold, as it moves to consolidate a key gold district in northern Finland.
Among those in minus country, gold took the biggest lumps, as Eldorado Gold sank $1.53, or 3.2%, to $45.72, while Montage Gold slipped 92 cents, or 5.4%, to $16.11.
In materials, Discovery Silver let go of 50 cents, or 4.6%, to $10.42, while DPM Metals chucked $1.47, or 2.7%, to $52.34.
In real-estate, Choice Properties REIT subtracted 39 cents, or 2.5%, to $15.40, while H&R REIT units gave way 21 cents, or 2%, to $10.30.
Canada's close ties?to the U.S. were once a strength but have become a weakness, Prime Minister Mark?Carney said on Sunday, in a video message.
Carney said Canada can't control the disruption coming from its U.S. neighbour, and can't?bet its future on the?hope that it will suddenly stop.
Meantime, the U.S. has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has lifted and then reimposed its own blockade on marine traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran also said it would not participate in a second round of negotiations that the U.S. had hoped to kick off before the ceasefire expires on April 21.
On the economic beat, Statistics Canada reported the consumer price index increased 2.4% year over year in March, up from an increase of 1.8% in February. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.5% in March.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange powered higher 9.67 points to greet Monday's closing bell at 1,064.58.
The 12 TSX subgroups were evenly divided between gainers and losers, with health-care ahead 2.5%, information technology better by
1.6%, and energy improving 0.5%.
Among the laggards, gold skidded 1.6%, materials were down 1.4%, and real-estate was off 1.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped on Monday even after tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated over the weekend, with traders betting the two countries will eventually reach a compromise.
The 30-stock index rallied, coming to within 4.87 points of breakeven by the close to 49,442.56, before settling in the red.
The S&P 500 dropped 16.92 points to 7,109.14.
The NASDAQ gave back 64.09 points to 24,404.38.
Traders remain hard-pressed to fully price in a worst-case scenario on the war given stocks' recovery from near correction territory to all-time highs.
President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. had fired on and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. This comes after Iran declined to join another round of peace talks in Pakistan planned by the U.S.
The Iranian ship“is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what's on board,” Trump said in Truth Social post.
Trump also threatened to blow up all power plants and bridges in Iran if the country didn't agree to a deal with the U.S. A ceasefire between the two countries will expire this week.
Shares in TopBuild, the installer and distributor of insulation materials, jumped $79.10, or 19.3%, to $489.41, after QXO announced it would acquire the company for $17 billion.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury moved lower, raising yields to 4.26% from Friday's 4.24%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices took on $4.70 to $88.55 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slumbered $47.20 to $4,832.40 U.S. an ounce.
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