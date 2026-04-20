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Small Manufacturers Raas Market Climbs From USD 1.7B In 2026 To USD 5.2B By 2036 Led By ABB, KUKA, Locus Robotics, Relay
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platforms market for small and mid-size manufacturers is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2025 to USD 5.2 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1%. Growth is driven by rising demand for flexible automation, reduced upfront investment models, and increasing labor cost pressures in manufacturing.
Get Detailed Market Forecasts, Competitive Benchmarking, and Pricing Trends:
📊 Quick Stats at a Glance
Market Size (2025): USD 1.5 Billion
Estimated (2026): USD 1.7 Billion
Forecast (2036): USD 5.2 Billion
CAGR (2026–2036): 12.1%
Leading Deployment Model: Subscription-based (~52% share)
Top Robot Type: Collaborative robots (~34% share)
🤖 Market Overview
The RaaS platforms for small and mid-size manufacturers market represents a transformational shift in industrial automation, enabling SMEs to adopt robotics without heavy capital investment.
RaaS platforms provide:
Industrial robots
Software and analytics
Maintenance and support
Delivered via:
Subscription
Pay-per-use
Leasing models
This approach converts capital expenditure (CapEx) into operational expenditure (OpEx), making automation accessible to smaller manufacturers.
🚀 Key Growth Drivers
1. Shift Toward OpEx-Based Automation Models
Eliminates high upfront costs of robotics
Enables predictable monthly expenses
Improves financial planning for SMEs
2. Rising Labor Costs & Workforce Shortages
Increasing dependence on automation for:
Material handling
Assembly
Packaging
Particularly critical in labor-intensive industries
3. Demand for Flexible Manufacturing Systems
SMEs require:
Scalable automation
Adaptability for small batch production
RaaS enables modular and on-demand automation deployment
4. Growth of Cloud-Connected Robotics
Integration with:
IoT platforms
Remote monitoring systems
Enables:
Real-time analytics
Predictive maintenance
📈 Key Market Trends
. Dominance of Subscription-Based Models
Accounts for ~52% market share
Offers:
Low entry barriers
Integrated service packages
. Rapid Adoption of Collaborative Robots (Cobots)
Hold ~34% share
Key advantages:
Safe human-robot interaction
Easy integration into existing workflows
. Rise of Modular & Scalable Automation
SMEs prefer:
Plug-and-play robotic systems
Enables:
Incremental automation investments
. Integration with Industry 4.0 Ecosystems
Increasing use of:
AI
Machine learning
Digital twins
Supporting smart manufacturing transformation
⚙️ Segment Insights
By Robot Type
Collaborative Robots: Leading (~34%)
Others:
Autonomous mobile robots
Articulated robots
SCARA and Cartesian robots
By Deployment Model
Subscription-Based: Dominant (~52%)
Pay-per-use
Lease-based models
By Application
Material handling
Assembly
Packaging
Inspection
Palletizing
🌍 Regional Insights
Asia Pacific – Fastest Growing Region
Driven by:
SME manufacturing expansion
Government-backed automation initiatives
China: ~13.4% CAGR
India: ~13.1% CAGR
Europe – Industry 4.0 Adoption Hub
Strong adoption in:
Germany
UK
Supported by:
Digitalization programs
SME funding initiatives
North America – Mature Automation Ecosystem
Growth driven by:
Replacement demand
Contract manufacturing expansion
🏢 Competitive Landscape
The market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of robotics OEMs and software-driven platform providers.
Key Players
ABB Ltd.
KUKA AG
Universal Robots A/S
Locus Robotics Corporation
Fetch Robotics Inc.
inVia Robotics Inc.
Hirebotics Inc.
Competitive Strategies
Expansion of subscription-based robotics platforms
Development of cloud-enabled fleet management systems
Focus on ease of integration and scalability
Strengthening SME-focused automation solutions
💡 Expert Insight
According to Fact analysis, the RaaS market reflects a structural shift from ownership to service-based automation, where manufacturers prioritize:
Flexibility
Scalability
Cost efficiency
This transition is redefining how SMEs approach digital transformation and production optimization.
⚠️ Challenges & Restraints
Integration complexity with legacy systems
Workforce training and skill gaps
Subscription cost sensitivity over time
Dependence on vendor ecosystems
📊 Opportunity Outlook
Growth in:
SME automation adoption
Contract manufacturing
Innovation in:
AI-driven robotics platforms
Cloud-based automation ecosystems
Expansion in:
Emerging markets adopting Industry 4.0
FAQs
1. What is Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS)?
RaaS is a model where robots and automation systems are provided via subscription or pay-per-use, reducing upfront costs.
2. What is driving the RaaS market?
Key drivers include labor shortages, cost efficiency, and demand for flexible automation.
3. Which segment dominates the market?
Subscription-based deployment models lead with around 52% share.
4. Which robot type is most popular?
Collaborative robots (cobots) dominate due to their flexibility and safety.
5. What is the future outlook?
The market is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2036, with strong double-digit growth.
📣 Conclusion
The global RaaS platforms market for small and mid-size manufacturers is entering a high-growth phase, driven by the convergence of cost-efficient automation, cloud-based technologies, and flexible manufacturing needs. As SMEs increasingly adopt subscription-based robotics, RaaS is set to become a cornerstone of next-generation industrial automation and digital manufacturing ecosystems worldwide.
Unlock 360° Insights for Strategic Decision Making and Investment Planning:
Related Reports:
Low-VOC TPE Platforms for Premium Automotive Interior Specifications Market:
EV Brake Integration Platforms Market:
Fleet OTA Update Test Platforms Market:
Highway AD and Lane-Change Scenario Test Platforms Market:
About Fact
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.
Get Detailed Market Forecasts, Competitive Benchmarking, and Pricing Trends:
📊 Quick Stats at a Glance
Market Size (2025): USD 1.5 Billion
Estimated (2026): USD 1.7 Billion
Forecast (2036): USD 5.2 Billion
CAGR (2026–2036): 12.1%
Leading Deployment Model: Subscription-based (~52% share)
Top Robot Type: Collaborative robots (~34% share)
🤖 Market Overview
The RaaS platforms for small and mid-size manufacturers market represents a transformational shift in industrial automation, enabling SMEs to adopt robotics without heavy capital investment.
RaaS platforms provide:
Industrial robots
Software and analytics
Maintenance and support
Delivered via:
Subscription
Pay-per-use
Leasing models
This approach converts capital expenditure (CapEx) into operational expenditure (OpEx), making automation accessible to smaller manufacturers.
🚀 Key Growth Drivers
1. Shift Toward OpEx-Based Automation Models
Eliminates high upfront costs of robotics
Enables predictable monthly expenses
Improves financial planning for SMEs
2. Rising Labor Costs & Workforce Shortages
Increasing dependence on automation for:
Material handling
Assembly
Packaging
Particularly critical in labor-intensive industries
3. Demand for Flexible Manufacturing Systems
SMEs require:
Scalable automation
Adaptability for small batch production
RaaS enables modular and on-demand automation deployment
4. Growth of Cloud-Connected Robotics
Integration with:
IoT platforms
Remote monitoring systems
Enables:
Real-time analytics
Predictive maintenance
📈 Key Market Trends
. Dominance of Subscription-Based Models
Accounts for ~52% market share
Offers:
Low entry barriers
Integrated service packages
. Rapid Adoption of Collaborative Robots (Cobots)
Hold ~34% share
Key advantages:
Safe human-robot interaction
Easy integration into existing workflows
. Rise of Modular & Scalable Automation
SMEs prefer:
Plug-and-play robotic systems
Enables:
Incremental automation investments
. Integration with Industry 4.0 Ecosystems
Increasing use of:
AI
Machine learning
Digital twins
Supporting smart manufacturing transformation
⚙️ Segment Insights
By Robot Type
Collaborative Robots: Leading (~34%)
Others:
Autonomous mobile robots
Articulated robots
SCARA and Cartesian robots
By Deployment Model
Subscription-Based: Dominant (~52%)
Pay-per-use
Lease-based models
By Application
Material handling
Assembly
Packaging
Inspection
Palletizing
🌍 Regional Insights
Asia Pacific – Fastest Growing Region
Driven by:
SME manufacturing expansion
Government-backed automation initiatives
China: ~13.4% CAGR
India: ~13.1% CAGR
Europe – Industry 4.0 Adoption Hub
Strong adoption in:
Germany
UK
Supported by:
Digitalization programs
SME funding initiatives
North America – Mature Automation Ecosystem
Growth driven by:
Replacement demand
Contract manufacturing expansion
🏢 Competitive Landscape
The market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of robotics OEMs and software-driven platform providers.
Key Players
ABB Ltd.
KUKA AG
Universal Robots A/S
Locus Robotics Corporation
Fetch Robotics Inc.
inVia Robotics Inc.
Hirebotics Inc.
Competitive Strategies
Expansion of subscription-based robotics platforms
Development of cloud-enabled fleet management systems
Focus on ease of integration and scalability
Strengthening SME-focused automation solutions
💡 Expert Insight
According to Fact analysis, the RaaS market reflects a structural shift from ownership to service-based automation, where manufacturers prioritize:
Flexibility
Scalability
Cost efficiency
This transition is redefining how SMEs approach digital transformation and production optimization.
⚠️ Challenges & Restraints
Integration complexity with legacy systems
Workforce training and skill gaps
Subscription cost sensitivity over time
Dependence on vendor ecosystems
📊 Opportunity Outlook
Growth in:
SME automation adoption
Contract manufacturing
Innovation in:
AI-driven robotics platforms
Cloud-based automation ecosystems
Expansion in:
Emerging markets adopting Industry 4.0
FAQs
1. What is Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS)?
RaaS is a model where robots and automation systems are provided via subscription or pay-per-use, reducing upfront costs.
2. What is driving the RaaS market?
Key drivers include labor shortages, cost efficiency, and demand for flexible automation.
3. Which segment dominates the market?
Subscription-based deployment models lead with around 52% share.
4. Which robot type is most popular?
Collaborative robots (cobots) dominate due to their flexibility and safety.
5. What is the future outlook?
The market is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2036, with strong double-digit growth.
📣 Conclusion
The global RaaS platforms market for small and mid-size manufacturers is entering a high-growth phase, driven by the convergence of cost-efficient automation, cloud-based technologies, and flexible manufacturing needs. As SMEs increasingly adopt subscription-based robotics, RaaS is set to become a cornerstone of next-generation industrial automation and digital manufacturing ecosystems worldwide.
Unlock 360° Insights for Strategic Decision Making and Investment Planning:
Related Reports:
Low-VOC TPE Platforms for Premium Automotive Interior Specifications Market:
EV Brake Integration Platforms Market:
Fleet OTA Update Test Platforms Market:
Highway AD and Lane-Change Scenario Test Platforms Market:
About Fact
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.
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