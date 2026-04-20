Ethereum Whale Places $90M Long Bets As ETH Targets $3,200

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) An Ethereum whale has taken a sizable bullish stance, opening a leveraged long position worth 90.8 million dollars in ETH, using 20x leverage. A second notable whale appears to have joined the bid, opening a roughly 61 million ETH long at 20x leverage on HyperLiquid, with an entry around $2,303. The moves come as ETH traded near $2,280, roughly 32% above the February low near $1,750, and as inflows into spot ETH products keep accumulating in a backdrop of improving market optimism.

Key takeaways:

Ethereum -equivalent wagers: one trader opened a leveraged long position totaling $90.8 million in ETH, at 20x leverage. Another whale added about $61 million in ETH longs at 20x leverage, with entry around $2,303. Price setup near-term: ETH sits above $2,200, with an ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart pointing toward higher targets if resistance at $2,400 is cleared. Capital inflows reinforce bulls: seven consecutive days of spot ETH ETF inflows totaling about $426 million, and ETH investment products logging $328 million in inflows for the week ending April 17.

Market context: whales stacking bets as macro cues loom

Across market data, ETH has enjoyed a steady bid in recent sessions, with the ETH/USD pair trading around $2,280 after a strong rally off the February lows. A trader known for track record and risk appetite highlighted that macro forces could swing sentiment in either direction this week. AlphaBTC, posting on X, noted that stronger retail sales could push yields higher and delay anticipated Fed rate cuts, while weak data would likely spur risk-on positioning. The analyst added that Fed commentary and PMI data offer growth signals, but geopolitical developments remain a wildcard that could spark sudden volatility.

In this environment, one high-profile trader has unveiled a substantial long on ETH, signaling a strong nearby conviction about upside potential. The $90.8 million position is notable not only for its size, but for the use of 20x leverage, which magnifies both potential gains and risk should market conditions turn unfavorably. A second whale has also stepped in, with a roughly $61 million ETH long at 20x leverage, entering around the $2,303 area on HyperLiquid, according to trader posts tracked by market observers.

These positions arrive as investors monitor a broader backdrop of rising activity in ETH-related instruments. Spot Ethereum ETFs have seen inflows for seven straight weeks, totaling roughly $426 million over the period observed, a sign that institutional appetite for direct exposure to ether remains resilient even amid the volatility tied to macro headlines. The flow backdrop complements another trend: continuous inflows into global Ethereum investment products, with weekly inflows reported at about $328 million for the week ending April 17, underscoring a persistent preference for ETH among asset allocators.

Technical setup: how the chart shapes a potential breakout

From a purely technical lens, ether 's price action on the daily chart is forming an ascending triangle, a pattern traders watch as a potential continuation signal. The critical threshold to clear is the resistance line near $2,400. If ETH breaks above this level, the pattern's classical measure suggests a rally equal to the height of the triangle's base, potentially pushing ETH toward roughly $3,230 in a continuation move. In numerical terms, that would be a gain of a bit more than 41% from current levels.

Other nearby hurdles may shape whether a breakout actually unfolds. The immediate region around $2,350–$2,500 sits under the influence of the 50-day exponential moving average, which has in some periods acted as a ceiling for near-term momentum. If buying pressure pushes ETH beyond that band, the next sizable obstacle sits at the 200-day EMA near $2,640, a level that could determine whether buyers sustain the push into higher territory.

On the momentum side, the relative strength index has moved up from oversold conditions in February to the mid-50s, signaling a better probability of upward movement but not a guarantee of a decisive breakout. Micro2Macr0, analyzing broader chart patterns, has suggested that a sustained breakout from a multi-year ascending triangle could trigger a substantial rally, though the path may be choppy given the proximity to several key resistance zones.

Analyst commentary from Cointelegraph 's coverage of price projections also points to a potential recovery path if ETH clears the $2,400 level. A successful breach could pave the way toward intermediate targets in the $2,800 region, with a further push toward $3,050 over the ensuing sessions or weeks, depending on the pace of buying interest and macro catalysts.

Flows, ETFs, and the institutional backdrop

The ongoing inflow momentum into Ethereum-related products appears to be reinforcing a narrative that large holders expect a continued price recovery from the mid-$2,000s. Spot ETH inflows, which track demand for immediate exposure to ether, have persisted across multiple weeks, signaling that buyers remain engaged even as macro headlines intermittently threaten risk assets.

Beyond spot, the broader ETH investment product segment-ranging from exchange-traded products to other listed vehicles-has also drawn meaningful funds. The week ending April 17 saw ETH-focused products record inflows of about $328 million, a signal that institutions and professional traders are logistics-ready to chase a rising ETH bid in various instruments. This backdrop supports the argument that any near-term sell-off could be met with a quick reaccumulation by professional participants and strategic buyers seeking to front-run a potential breakout scenario.

For market watchers, the combination of outsized whale positions, rising momentum on the technical front, and persistent inflows into ETH-centric products forms a cohesive narrative: the market is positioning for further upside, but the path remains contingent on clearing a few important resistance levels and navigating macro volatility.

What comes next: watching key thresholds and potential catalysts

As ETH eyes higher ground, market participants should focus on the $2,400 barrier and the surrounding order flow. A clean breakout above this level would remove a major roadblock and open the door to the next target near $3,230, with further extension toward $3,050 on the sooner-to-mid-term horizon depending on momentum and liquidity conditions. Conversely, a struggle to push through $2,350–$2,500 could extend consolidation, providing a lower-risk setup for traders looking to re-enter on dips.

Investors should also keep an eye on macro signals that could alter the calculus in the coming weeks. If retail demand and macro data push yields higher and the Fed commments lean toward tighter near-term policy, risk assets could face headwinds. In contrast, softer data or a more accommodative tone could sustain a constructive tilt for ETH alongside other risk-on assets.

In sum, the current landscape suggests that large-scaled bets by whales, coupled with reinforcing flows into ETH vehicles and a rising chart trajectory, could keep ETH in focus as a prominent beta play within the broader crypto market. The next test will be whether ETH can clear the $2,400 resistance decisively and trigger the projected triangle-derived rally, or whether macro dynamics and technical friction at nearby EMAs will cap the move in the near term.

The market will likely respond to fresh price action around the critical levels and to any new liquidity injections or regulatory signals. Traders and investors should stay tuned for rapid shifts in sentiment as weekly inflows and notable on-chain moves continue to shape Ethereum's short- to medium-term trajectory.

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