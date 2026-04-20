International Olympic Committee (IOC) Announces Olympic Champions, Medallists And Olympians As Athlete Role Models For Dakar 2026

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ( ) has announced the first group of Athlete Role Models ( ) for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) ( ), marking an important step in preparations for the first Olympic sporting event to be held on the African continent.

Key facts

The IOC has announced an initial list of 31 Athlete Role Models for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, including multiple Olympic champions and medallists.

The Athlete Role Models will provide mentoring and workshop training to young athletes on site during Dakar 2026.

In collaboration with the International Federations, experienced Olympians from the 25 competition sports and 10 engagement sports on the Dakar 2026 programme have been selected as Athlete Role Models. They are:



Clarisse Agbegnenou (FRA, judo)

Stéphane Badji (SEN, football)

Christopher Bak (USA, rowing)

Asunción Batista (ESP, beach handball)

Rémy Bedu (FRA, golf)

Yves Bourhis (SEN, canoe slalom)

Jean-Pierre Bourhis (SEN, canoe slalom)

Darcy Bourne (GBR, hockey)

Douglas Brose (BRA, karate)

Sheila Chajira (KEN, rugby sevens)

Doaa Elghobashy (EGY, beach volleyball)

Jomana Elsaiy (EGY, shooting)

Ruth Gbagbi (CIV, taekwondo)

Sonja Greinacher (GER, basketball 3x3)

Zohra Nora Kehli (ALG, fencing)

Khadija Krimi (TUN, rowing)

Xiaoxiao Lai (CHN, wushu)

Rayssa Leal (BRA, skateboarding)

Vincent Luis (FRA, triathlon)

Jamila Lunkuse (UGA, swimming)

Dina Meshref (EGY, table tennis)

Halimah Nakaayi (UGA, athletics)

Kaylia Nemour (ALG, artistic gymnastics)

Blessing Oborududu (NGR, wrestling)

Forrester Osei (GHA, weightlifting)

Ayako Rokkaku (JPN, baseball5, baseball/softball)

Edmond Sanka (SEN, canoe sprint, Para canoe)

Combe Seck (SEN, canoe sprint)

Richard Torrez Jr. (USA, boxing)

Maja Włoszczowska (POL, cycling) Siwei Zheng (CHN, badminton)

The full biographies of each Athlete Role Model can be found on the Athlete365 website ( ).

Since the inaugural Singapore 2010 YOG, the Athlete Role Model programme has been a central component of each edition, providing the young athletes competing with a chance to learn from experienced Olympians.

The Athlete Role Models will be on the ground in Senegal to engage with competing athletes, providing support and advice around competition and taking part in educational workshops. These workshops cover topics such as career management, injury prevention and mental preparation, among many other things.

The Athlete Role Models will also attend training sessions, engage with the local community, support the athletes from the sidelines and be there to congratulate them at victory ceremonies.

Speaking about his selection as an Athlete Role Model, Chinese Olympic champion in badminton (mixed doubles) Shiwei Zheng said:“This opportunity is a powerful extension of my life's work... It allows me to show that being a 'champion' isn't just about medals – it's about how you live, lead and lift others up.”

Meanwhile, Spaniard Asunción Batista – named best player in the world in beach handball in 2022 – spoke about what being an Athlete Role Model means to her:“Personally, this opportunity means growth, purpose and the chance to be part of something bigger than me.”

Senegal's flagbearer at the Paris 2024 Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Combe Seck (canoe sprint), spoke about what it means to serve as an Athlete Role Model in her own city:“This opportunity represents a real challenge and is a great source of pride for me. Being an Athlete Role Model in Dakar, my city, is a chance to push myself, bring value and contribute to something truly meaningful.”

Jamila Lunkuse, a two-time Olympian in swimming from Uganda, spoke of what she wants to achieve in this role:“Representation really matters to me... I want to be that visible presence for young athletes that I didn't always have.”

Douglas Brose – a Brazilian karateka and one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of men's kumite – explained why he wanted to be an Athlete Role Model for Dakar 2026:“I didn't build my career only to win medals – I built it to open paths.”

On this milestone announcement, IOC Athletes' Department Director Kaveh Mehrabi said:“Like many in our society, young athletes naturally look up to Olympians for guidance and inspiration. At every edition of the YOG, we have witnessed the incredible impact of Athlete Role Models in terms of athlete experience, and that's why we are convinced that these outstanding role models will play a central role during Dakar 2026 and beyond. They represent the very best of Olympism and will help shape the experience of the young athletes competing in Senegal. Their contribution will be invaluable in supporting the mission of Dakar 2026 and empowering the next generation to chase their dreams.”

This announcement underscores the IOC's commitment to delivering a meaningful athlete experience at the Youth Olympic Games, while supporting the legacy of Dakar 2026 in Senegal and across Africa.

The Dakar 2026 YOG will take place from 31 October to 13 November 2026, bringing together around 2,700 young athletes aged up to 17 across three host zones: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Olympic Committee (IOC).

About IOC:

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.7 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.