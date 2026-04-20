Polymarket Is Reportedly In Talks To Raise $400 Million At A $15 Billion Valuation

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Polymarket is back at the center of the market conversation after reports said the crypto-native prediction platform is in advanced talks to raise about $400 million at a $15 billion post-money valuation. If completed on those terms, the round would mark another sharp step up for a company that has moved from niche crypto curiosity to a much more serious player in how traders, investors, and media participants read fast-moving events.

The reported raise comes on top of a recent capital push from Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: $ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange. Reports say ICE invested $600 million last month after Polymarket had already reached a $1 billion valuation in June 2025 following a $200 million round led by Founders Fund. That sequence matters less as a venture scoreboard than as a sign that traditional finance is no longer treating prediction markets as a fringe experiment. It is starting to treat them as infrastructure.

The business case is not hard to see. Polymarket's volumes have surged alongside global interest in event-driven trading, with more than $1 billion a week reportedly changing hands on the platform and daily volume reaching about $478 million as of March 2026. ICE has also said it plans to distribute Polymarket data more broadly as a form of sentiment analysis, reinforcing the idea that these markets are becoming less of a side-show and more of an input into how people price uncertainty in real time.

Still, the growth story is arriving with real baggage. Prediction markets are drawing heavier legal and ethical scrutiny, including concerns around gambling rules, market integrity, and whether traders with privileged information can tilt outcomes before the broader public catches up.

That tension is now part of the Polymarket story too: the platform is growing because people increasingly trust market odds as a live signal, even as regulators and critics question what happens when that signal gets powerful enough to shape the narrative itself.