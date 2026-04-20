Paraguay Launches Investor Pass To Capture Brazilian Wealth

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- The Paraguay Investor Pass, launched Friday in São Paulo, grants immediate permanent residency to foreign nationals who invest US$150,000 in tourism or US$200,000 in the stock market or real estate, skipping the two-year temporary residency phase.

- The program cuts the dividend tax for residents from 15% to 8% and runs on a digital pipeline with one physical visit required for ID issuance, a structural departure from the existing SUACE regime that demanded five employees per investor.

- Residency applications to Paraguay ran from 28,000 in 2024 to 47,000 in 2025 and are projected at 80,000 to 100,000 in 2026, with Brazilians expected to account for 60% of the 2026 intake.

The Paraguay Investor Pass was launched in São Paulo on Friday, not in Asunción - and the choice of venue is the story. Industry and Commerce Minister Marco Riquelme and National Migration Director Jorge Kronawetter announced the new residency-by-investment route from inside Brazil's commercial capital, signaling exactly whose wealth the Peña government is trying to attract.

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the program grants direct permanent residency at two thresholds: US$150,000 deployed into tourism projects, or US$200,000 into listed securities or real estate. Dividend taxation for beneficiaries drops from 15% to 8%, and the application process is almost entirely digital, with only the physical issuance of a Paraguayan identity card requiring travel to the country.

“Most of the interested parties who want fiscal residency in Paraguay are Brazilians,” Riquelme said during the launch, according to ABC Color.“For 2026 we expect to reach 100,000 new residents, of which we estimate more than 60,000 will come from the neighboring country.” The minister added that the January-April figures are already on pace to double the prior year.

How the Paraguay Investor Pass Works

The procedural innovation is the elimination of the two-year temporary residency step that foreign investors previously had to complete before applying for permanent status. Under the Investor Pass, qualified capital commitments convert directly into permanent residency, and holders become eligible to apply for Paraguayan citizenship through the ordinary naturalization track after three years.

The existing SUACE program, in place since 2013, required a US$70,000 business investment and a commitment to employ at least five Paraguayans. That structure excluded the most commercially valuable segment of foreign capital - individuals buying property or listed securities that generated no direct payroll. The Investor Pass removes that mismatch.

Administration sits inside a single-window system that consolidates migration filings, tax registration and identity documentation under one digital pipeline run jointly by the Industry Ministry and Migraciones. Riquelme, as covered in prior Rio Times reporting on Paraguay's industrial strategy, has framed the administrative simplification as the binding constraint - not tax rates - on the country's ability to convert interest into investment.

Why Brazilian Capital Is the Target

Brazil passed a tax package in late 2025 that raised the monthly income-tax exemption to R$5,000 but introduced an effective minimum tax for annual incomes above R$600,000, rising to a 10% effective floor on incomes past R$1.2 million. As Rio Times analysis documented in December, the change was already generating record Paraguayan residency applications from Brazil through 2025, with maquila exports back to Brazil passing US$1.16 billion in the same period.

The Investor Pass is the formal productization of that flow. Rather than leaving Brazilian tax migrants to navigate multiple residency paths, Paraguay now offers a single recognizable instrument with capital thresholds calibrated to the upper-middle class and lower-HNW bracket.

Paraguay's corporate income tax sits at 10%, the lowest rate in the region, and the country's deputy tax chief Óscar Orué has stated there is no plan to raise taxes before 2028. That stability pledge is the hedge Paraguay offers against the tax-code volatility that has become a defining feature of its larger neighbors.

Where the Paraguay Investor Pass Sits in Peña's Strategy

President Santiago Peña has built his second-year agenda around converting Paraguay's macroeconomic credibility into visible capital inflows. S&P Global upgraded the country to BBB-/A-3 investment grade in late 2025, joining Moody's July 2024 upgrade, and Fitch remains one notch below at BB+ with a positive outlook. Rio Times coverage of the S&P decision flagged the opening of a much larger pool of institutional investors newly permitted to hold Paraguayan debt.

The Investor Pass extends the same credibility pitch to the individual-investor channel. The Heritage Foundation ranked Paraguay fourth-freest economy in South America in its 2026 Index, citing a tax-burden score of 95.9 out of 100 alongside investment-freedom and trade-freedom scores well above the regional average. The structural weakness - government-integrity and judicial-effectiveness scores below the global average - is the risk the program's target demographic is being asked to underwrite.

The 2023 legislative cycle already delivered a ten-law reform package that modernized the stock market, issued local-currency long-dated bonds and launched a national carbon market. The Investor Pass is the next mechanism in that sequence, designed to channel the policy improvements into retail-level capital recruitment.

What to Watch Next

Three metrics will determine whether the program lives up to its pitch. The first is the actual take-up rate through the second half of 2026, measured against the 100,000-resident projection and the 60,000 Brazilians embedded in that number. Paraguay's quiet fiscal upgrade has relied on continuity; a shortfall would raise questions about how durable the HNWI thesis is under execution.

The second is the composition of the investment channels. If the US$200,000 real-estate route dominates, the program becomes a property-market stimulus more than a capital-markets deepening tool. If the securities channel picks up meaningful volume, Paraguay's Bolsa de Valores - small relative to peers - gets a liquidity boost that could unlock domestic corporate financing.

The third is Brazil's response. Receita Federal has historically treated Paraguayan residency-for-tax-purposes schemes with scrutiny when structured as sham relocations, and the new effective minimum income tax above R$600,000 raises the fiscal stake in each departure. A regulatory tightening from Brasília would change the cost-benefit calculation of the Paraguay Investor Pass for the exact demographic Peña is trying to recruit.