Patrick Muldoon, Star Of 'Melrose Place' And 'Days Of Our Lives', Dies At 57

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor Patrick Muldoon, who became a household name through his role in the daytime soap opera Days of our Lives, has died at the age of 57.

Melrose Place actor Patrick Muldoon dies at 57

Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, told TMZ that the actor went to take a shower on Sunday morning after drinking coffee with his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart, at their Beverly Hills home. His girlfriend became concerned by how long he had been in the bathroom and found him unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and tried to revive him, but there was nothing anyone could do. He was pronounced dead following a heart attack.

Who is Patrick Muldoon?

From 1992 to 1995, Muldoon originated the role of Austin Reed on the daytime soap opera Days of our Lives. He played the character again from 2011 to 2012 Deadline. The role made him one of the most recognisable faces on daytime television during the 1990s and earned him a devoted fan following.

Muldoon was born in San Pedro, California, on 27 September 1968. He started his acting career whilst still in college with a two-episode arc on the sitcom Who's the Boss? Shortly after his 1991 graduation, he landed a three-episode recurring role on Saved by the Bell.

After leaving Days of our Lives in 1995, Muldoon starred on the primetime soap opera Melrose Place from 1995 to 1996, playing the villain Richard Hart. In 1997, he played the role of Zander Barcalow in the film Starship Troopers, directed by Paul Verhoeven. The science fiction film later achieved cult status and remains one of his most recognisable screen performances.