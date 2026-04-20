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Across Los Angeles, teen mental health needs are climbing faster than available care slots. Research shows that just 20% of young people struggling with mental disorders in the LA region receive psychiatric care, largely because there aren't enough trained child and adolescent psychiatrists to meet demand. If you're searching for comprehensive psychiatry clinics in Los Angeles for your teenager, you'll encounter a wide range of options, same-week telehealth appointments with board-certified psychiatrists, outpatient programmes that fit around school, and residential care for higher-acuity cases. Matching what your teen actually needs with what each provider delivers matters. This guide walks through five LA-area psychiatry clinics and teen mental health providers evaluated in 2026 for their clinical credentials, accreditation standing, insurance access, adolescent-focused programming, and breadth of care levels.

Each provider below was reviewed using verifiable accreditation, adolescent treatment design, psychiatric staffing credentials, care-level options, and insurance transparency.



Adolescent-specific psychiatric staffing: Board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrists or licensed psychiatric clinicians with documented teen specialisation were required on staff, adult-only practices don't meet developmental needs for teenagers.

Accreditation or recognised clinical credentials: Joint Commission accreditation, CARF certification, state licensing (DHCS/CDSS), or similar quality standards independently confirm clinical and staffing practices.

Range of care levels: Providers offering telehealth psychiatry, outpatient IOP and PHP, and residential treatment were prioritised because teen symptoms fluctuate and families benefit from staying with one provider as needs shift.

Insurance accessibility and billing transparency: Providers accepting major commercial plans, offering free benefit checks, or filing courtesy out-of-network claims scored higher because private adolescent mental health treatment in LA carries steep costs. Family involvement in treatment: Active parent participation drives better outcomes, so providers with structured family therapy, parent coaching, or multi-family groups were prioritised over teen-only models.

Five providers stood out for clinical quality, accreditation, and family-centred care:



Launched in 2024; statewide California telehealth psychiatric practice; run by Dr. Sham Singh, a UCLA-trained, board-certified psychiatrist; delivers psychiatric evaluations within 3 days of first contact.

Serves teens and adults managing anxiety, ADHD, OCD, depression, PTSD, agoraphobia, panic disorder, and mood disorders through HIPAA-compliant video appointments; no physical office visit needed.

Pairs medication management with lifestyle coaching, supplement plans, and genetic testing that reveals which medications each patient is most likely to tolerate and respond to before writing a prescription.

In-network with Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield of California, ComPsych, and Meritain Health; English and Spanish-speaking clinicians available. Patients often see meaningful symptom improvement inside 4 to 6 weeks; standardised rating scales track progress and guide treatment changes.

Reimagine PsychiatryParadigm TreatmentClear Behavioral HealthAdelpha Psychiatric GroupROWI Teen & Parent Wellness Centers

Dr. Singh established Reimagine Psychiatry in 2024 to bring California-wide access to board-certified psychiatric care through telehealth. Families waiting weeks or months for a local clinic slot can secure a psychiatric evaluation in three days, which makes this one of the quickest pathways to diagnosis and medication management across the state. The genetic testing feature refines medication choice from the start, reducing trial-and-error cycles common with psychiatric prescribing. Major insurance plans are accepted, making cost less of a barrier.

Best For: LA-area teens needing rapid telehealth psychiatry for anxiety, ADHD, depression, or mood conditions without long in-person waitlists.

Standout Feature: Board-certified psychiatric evaluations completed within 3 days via telehealth, plus genetic testing that personalises medication selection upfront, the fastest psychiatry access on this list.



More than 12 years providing residential mental health care for teens and young adults; operates multiple ocean-view houses in Malibu, California; runs locations in San Rafael, CA, Austin, TX, and Coeur d'Alene, ID; owned by Altior Healthcare.

Joint Commission accredited; California state licensed; accepts teens ages 12 to 17 and young adults 18 to 26; each house capped at 6 clients to keep staff-to-client ratios intimate.

Residential stays run 30 to 90 days and include 4 individual therapy sessions each week, among the highest individual therapy frequencies in adolescent residential care, plus group therapy, family sessions, psychiatric evaluation, and medication management.

In-network for Anthem Blue Cross, Optum, and MHN statewide, plus Kaiser in Northern California; does not accept Medi-Cal, Medicaid, or Medicare; free insurance verification available. After discharge, families and clients retain access to aftercare support for 3 years; teens receive 3 hours of academic instruction daily, 5 days a week, during residential stay.

Paradigm Treatment has operated Joint Commission-accredited residential programmes for teens and young adults for over a decade. The Malibu properties limit each house to 6 clients and schedule 4 individual therapy sessions per week, creating one of the most clinically intense, personally attentive residential environments in Southern California. Academic coordinators keep school moving with daily instruction during the 30 to 90-day stays. Post-treatment aftercare remains available for three years, offering extended continuity rare among residential programmes.

Best For: Families wanting a Joint Commission-accredited, low-ratio Malibu residential programme delivering the most individual therapy sessions per week of any LA-area adolescent residential option on this list.

Standout Feature: A 6-client-per-house cap paired with 4 individual therapy sessions per week yields clinical intensity and personal contact rarely matched in adolescent residential treatment.



Opened first Redondo Beach location in 2015; now operates 13 sites across Los Angeles plus a statewide virtual IOP; treats teens and adults.

Teen services include Intensive Outpatient Programme (IOP) scheduled after school, outpatient PHP, and virtual IOP; built to let teens stay enrolled in school and live at home during treatment; educational consulting and school coordination included.

Applies CBT, DBT, mindfulness, yoga, art therapy, improv therapy, somatic therapy, individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, and multi-family groups; parent support groups run in parallel with teen sessions.

Accepts most major insurance as in-network; covers Southern California with 13 brick-and-mortar locations plus virtual access statewide; clinical team available 24/7. Addresses depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, bipolar disorder, ADHD, self-harm, eating disorders, substance use, psychosis, and co-occurring (dual diagnosis) presentations in teens and adults.

Clear Behavioral Health started in Redondo Beach in 2015 and has grown into 13 Los Angeles-area clinics plus a virtual IOP that covers all of California, the widest outpatient teen mental health footprint on this list. Teen IOPs run after school, so adolescents can keep up with regular classes while attending treatment. Dedicated parent support groups run alongside teen programming, and major insurance plans are accepted in-network at every location.

Best For: LA families needing a school-friendly, in-network outpatient programme (IOP or PHP) that integrates parent support directly into the care model.

Standout Feature: 13 Los Angeles-area locations plus statewide virtual IOP deliver the broadest outpatient access on this list, with after-school hours that keep teens in their own school throughout treatment.



Full-scope outpatient psychiatry practice with clinics in Encino (6345 Balboa Blvd, Ste 365, Bldg 3), Pasadena (525 Cordova St), and Oakland, California; treats children, teenagers, transition-age youth (16 to 25), and adults.

Staffed by board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrists trained at UCLA; Dr. Kara Tabor-Furmark earned the UCLA Gertrude Rogers Greenblatt Award in Child Psychiatry; Dr. Rahael Gupta holds degrees from Stanford, Columbia, and University of Michigan and finished child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at UCLA.

Offers rare subspecialty skills including TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) for treatment-resistant cases, Suboxone for opiate dependence, clozapine management for schizophrenia, Prolonged Exposure Therapy for PTSD, and reproductive psychiatry.

Accepts Aetna, Cigna, Lyra Health, and ComPsych; offers courtesy out-of-network billing help for PPO plan holders; LGBTQIA+ affirming care at every office. Therapy and medication management are both provided by the same doctor; the first three visits are consultation sessions completed over 2 to 3 weeks to build a complete, integrated care plan.

Adelpha Psychiatric Group runs outpatient psychiatry offices in Encino, Pasadena, and Oakland, delivering both psychotherapy and medication management from the same clinician. The practice employs UCLA-trained child and adolescent psychiatrists, including Dr. Tabor-Furmark (UCLA Gertrude Rogers Greenblatt Award in Child Psychiatry), and brings advanced capabilities like TMS, Suboxone management, and Prolonged Exposure for PTSD into an outpatient setting. Courtesy out-of-network billing supports PPO families, and affirming care for LGBTQIA+ patients is a stated priority.

Best For: Teens and families near Encino, Pasadena, or Oakland who want UCLA-trained outpatient child and adolescent psychiatry with advanced tools like TMS from a practice accepting Aetna, Cigna, Lyra Health, and ComPsych.

Standout Feature: UCLA-trained child and adolescent psychiatrists offering rare clinical options, TMS included, inside an outpatient model that unites psychotherapy and medication management under a single physician.



Established in 2017 by clinical psychologist Dr. Candice Feinberg; clinician-owned; 20 Southern California locations; serves teens 12 to 17; holds Joint Commission preliminary accreditation.

Runs Partial Hospitalisation (PHP, full-day) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP, after-school 3:30 to 6:30 pm, Monday through Thursday); also provides a virtual option for California teens; typical IOP lasts 30 to 45 days.

Near 1-to-1 staff-to-client ratio; groups capped at 8 teens; focuses solely on mental health, does not treat eating disorders or substance use; psychiatric assessment happens within 72 hours of admission.

Uses CBT, DBT, individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, art therapy, music therapy, yoga and fitness, nutrition counselling, and UCLA PEERS® Social Skills Training; parent coaching embedded as a core piece. In-network with most major commercial plans; actively pursues Single Case Agreements for out-of-network carriers to lower family costs; Director of Education and Educational Liaisons work with each teen's school throughout treatment.

Since clinical psychologist Dr. Candice Feinberg founded ROWI in 2017, the clinician-owned network has expanded to 20 sites across Southern California, the largest teen-only mental health outpatient system on this list. Operating under Joint Commission preliminary accreditation, ROWI concentrates exclusively on mental health (not eating disorders or substance use), maintains a near 1-to-1 staff-to-client ratio, caps groups at 8 teens, and integrates UCLA PEERS® Social Skills Training into every programme. Parent coaching and weekly family therapy start on day one, and Educational Liaisons coordinate actively with each teen's school for the duration of care.

Best For: Families of 12- to 17-year-olds seeking a clinician-owned, teen-focused outpatient programme (PHP or IOP) with a near 1-to-1 staffing model, integrated parent coaching, and built-in school coordination.

Standout Feature: The biggest teen-only mental health outpatient network on this list, 20 Southern California sites, pairing a near 1-to-1 staff-to-client ratio with UCLA PEERS® Social Skills Training and structured parent coaching throughout.

Psychiatry handles diagnosis, medication oversight, and medical treatment, while therapy builds behavioural and emotional skills through conversation and exercises. Most teens facing moderate to severe symptoms need both, so look for providers delivering psychiatric care and therapy under one roof instead of asking families to juggle separate appointments.

A teen in crisis with suicidal thoughts, self-harm, or severe mood swings needs a higher level of care than one managing mild worry or sadness. PHP and residential programmes supply daily structured clinical input for higher-acuity situations, while weekly outpatient visits work well for milder cases; let a licensed clinician assess the right level before you choose a programme.

Board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrists complete specific training in developmental stages, which differ meaningfully from adult needs. Before enrolling, confirm the clinician who will personally evaluate your teen and prescribe medication is board-certified in child and adolescent psychiatry, not just an adult psychiatrist covering a teen unit.

Adolescent outpatient and residential treatment costs in Los Angeles can run high without coverage, and in-network versus out-of-network standing affects your out-of-pocket bill dramatically. Always request written benefit verification before intake, and ask if both the programme's psychiatry services (not just therapy) are covered under your plan.

Missing weeks or months of school piles on stress that can slow recovery. Programmes that work with your teen's existing school, offer on-site tutoring, or assign educational liaisons make sure academic catch-up doesn't become another burden once treatment wraps.

Read about: Signs Your Teen Needs PTSD Help and What to Do Next

Start with an independent clinical assessment from a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist before you pick a programme. That protects against under-treatment or enrolling your teen in a level of care higher than actually needed. Get accreditation status and insurance coverage in writing before you commit, because both can change. If your teen is in crisis right now, sharing thoughts of self-harm, or expressing suicidal ideas, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or dial 911 if there's immediate danger.

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