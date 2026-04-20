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Ontario To Sell Premier's Private Jet After Backlash
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
The Ontario Government is selling a $29-million private jet bought for Premier Doug Ford after a public backlash.
The reversal comes days after the purchase of the 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 jet (TSE: BBD.B) was announced, sparking criticism from people who called it a waste of money.
Ford acknowledged the criticism in a written statement, saying that the province is working with Bombardier and other partners to sell the plane.
“Despite the best of intentions, I have heard and agree that now is not the right time for the expense of a government plane,” said Ford.
Ford's office initially said that the jet, purchased for $28.9 million, was cheaper than the $107 million Quebec taxpayers paid for several private government aircraft.
But opposition politicians and the media criticized the expense, which comes amidst an affordability crisis across the province.
Premier Ford and his government have been promising to lower everyday costs for Ontario residents, from housing to gasoline at the pumps.
Bombardier's stock has risen 222% in the last 12 months to trade at $267 per share.
The Ontario Government is selling a $29-million private jet bought for Premier Doug Ford after a public backlash.
The reversal comes days after the purchase of the 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 jet (TSE: BBD.B) was announced, sparking criticism from people who called it a waste of money.
Ford acknowledged the criticism in a written statement, saying that the province is working with Bombardier and other partners to sell the plane.
“Despite the best of intentions, I have heard and agree that now is not the right time for the expense of a government plane,” said Ford.
Ford's office initially said that the jet, purchased for $28.9 million, was cheaper than the $107 million Quebec taxpayers paid for several private government aircraft.
But opposition politicians and the media criticized the expense, which comes amidst an affordability crisis across the province.
Premier Ford and his government have been promising to lower everyday costs for Ontario residents, from housing to gasoline at the pumps.
Bombardier's stock has risen 222% in the last 12 months to trade at $267 per share.
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