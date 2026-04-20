Jonathan R. Goodman

I am an assistant research professor in the public health, ageing, and the brain group at the Department of Psychiatry, Cambridge. My work focuses on inequality, human social evolution, and public health. My first book, Invisible Rivals: how we evolved to compete in a cooperative world, is out now with Yale University Press.

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