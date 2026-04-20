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Jonathan R. Goodman

Jonathan R. Goodman


2026-04-20 03:10:40
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Research Professor, Psychiatry, University of Cambridge
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I am an assistant research professor in the public health, ageing, and the brain group at the Department of Psychiatry, Cambridge. My work focuses on inequality, human social evolution, and public health. My first book, Invisible Rivals: how we evolved to compete in a cooperative world, is out now with Yale University Press.

Experience
  • 2024–present Assistant research professor, Department of Psychiatry, Cambridge
  • 2024–2026 Social scientist, Wellcome Sanger Institute
  • 2019–2023 PhD researcher, Leverhulme Centre for Human Evolutionary Studies, University of Cambridge
  • 2018–2019 Fellow, Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London
  • 2016–2018 Postgraduate researcher, Department of biology, Queens College, CUNY

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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