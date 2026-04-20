Senior Lecturer and Employability Lead, University of Greenwich

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Asrif Yusoff is a Senior Lecturer and Employability Lead at the University of Greenwich, where he leads the design and delivery of modules on HR, consulting, and innovation in the MBA programmes.

Asrif also leads research in the fields of leadership, organisational behaviour, and design thinking, in addition to knowledge exchange activities across the business school.

Before his current position, Asrif spent 20 years in the energy industry, holding leadership roles in leadership development, people strategy, joint venture management, government relations, and stakeholder engagement.

Asrif holds a DBA from Durham University, an MSt in Social Innovation from Cambridge University, an MBA from Imperial College London, and a BSc in Industrial Engineering & Management Sciences from Northwestern University. He is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA).

–present Senior Lecturer, University of Greenwich

2024 Durham University, DBA

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