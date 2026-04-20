Russia Lifts Flight Restrictions To UAE
Rosaviatsiya said in a statement that it took "into account the position of the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and canceled recommendations for Russian airlines to suspend the sale of tickets for flights to/from the UAE."
Qatar also announced earlier today that foreign airlines will gradually resume flights to and from its Hamad International Airport.
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