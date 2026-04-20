Russia Preparing To Breach Ukrainian Minefields For Counterattacks On Oleksandrivka Axis Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by Vladyslav Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South.

“According to our intelligence, some support units on the Oleksandrivka axis have received engineering munitions for demining. This will be carried out remotely using unmanned aerial vehicles – to create lanes in our minefields in order to restore counteroffensive actions by Russian troops in these sectors of the front,” the spokesperson said.

According to him, Russian forces are trying to seize back the tactical initiative by creating passages through minefields for further attacks.

On this axis, the enemy continues assault operations against positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces near Oleksandrohrad and Sichneve, and is also attempting to step up activity in other sectors.

“In particular, over the past day we carried out nearly a dozen and a half search-and-strike operations, detecting and destroying enemy groups trying to infiltrate deeper into our defenses. These operations have been successful in several sectors of the front,” Voloshyn emphasized.

Russian forces attempting to open new front sector on Orikhiv axis –

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 19, the enemy launched four attacks on the Oleksandrivka axis in the areas of Oleksandrohrad and Sichneve.