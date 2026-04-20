Russian Forces Strike Residential Building In Kharkiv With Drone, Leaving Six Injured
"The enemy struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone," Syniehubov said.
Preliminary reports indicate that three people were injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.
The strike damaged an apartment building.
Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that the number of injured had risen to six.
"Medics provided assistance to six people injured as a result of the enemy shelling of the Osnovianskyi district. In particular, a 17-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction," Syniehubov wrote.
Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times in one day, leaving three killed, eight injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, on April 19 hits were recorded in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of Russian drone attacks.
Photo: illustrative (unsplash)
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