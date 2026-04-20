Azerbaijan, Türkiye Discuss Prospects For Cooperation In Military Education

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with a delegation led by Deputy Rector of the Turkish National Defense University, Professor Talat Canbolat, and discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of military education, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Turkish guests first visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid flowers and paid tribute to their bright memory.

Welcoming the guests at the meeting held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General K.Valiyev emphasized that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are based on historical roots and highlighted the importance of developing these relations in the field of military education, as in other areas.

Moreover, it was noted that mutual exchange of experience in the field of military education plays an important role in improving the knowledge and skills of military personnel.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, Professor T.Canbolat noted that cooperation in the field of military education is at a high level.

The meeting included a broad exchange of views on the current state and development prospects of joint work done in the field of military education, as well as several issues of mutual interest.