UAE Launches 5-Year Training Drive For 1,000 Emirati Family Entrepreneurs

UAE announced the launch the first phase of training for Entrepreneurs from Emirati Families programme, an initiative designed to equip 1,000 Emirati family members with the skills to turn creative and productive abilities into sustainable businesses.

Over the course of five years, the programme will train around 200 participants annually, offering structured guidance to help turn productive and creative skills into sustainable business ventures, Ministry of Community Empowerment and the Ministry of Economy and Tourism announced.

Participants will be trained by a team of leading instructors, experts, and consultants specialising in entrepreneurship, finance, economics, personal development and technology.

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In its early years, the programme will focus on several priority sectors, including tourism, agriculture and agrotech, food industries, fintech, and transport services.

The programme will cover a broad set of topics, including the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial mindset, business models, idea generation, business model development, market validation, market and competitor analysis, revenue models, business structures, go-to-market strategies, financial systems, business setup planning, as well as presentation and marketing skills.

The initiative is being rolled out in collaboration with New Economy Academy and in partnership with Majra – the National CSR Fund, Emirates Foundation and Neol. It also forms part of the UAE's Year of Family initiatives.

The programme falls under The Emirates:The Startup Capital of the World, the national campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, said the ministry is working through strategic partnerships to create an environment that supports social and economic innovation.

She said the goal is to empower Emirati families by helping transform their ambitions into competitive businesses, noting that the programme offers an important platform for Emiratis to lead their ventures efficiently and strengthen social and economic stability through self-sufficiency.

She added that the initiative is designed to convert the creative and entrepreneurial ideas of Emirati families into national brands capable of competing globally. She said the ministry aims to build a future in which Emirati entrepreneurs play a central role in economic development and contribute to shaping the future through inspiring success stories.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, described the programme as a key pillar in the national strategy to turn human capital into productive economic drivers.

He said the initiative reflects the UAE leadership's vision of investing in people as the best path towards an entrepreneurial future, adding that the programme will help build an integrated ecosystem of empowerment and training that supports national projects, promotes self-sufficiency and enables productive families to become active contributors to the economy.

He added that the programme serves as a strategic bridge linking the aspirations of Emiratis with growth opportunities across the public and private sectors.

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