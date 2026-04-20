AI Blog Writer Autocre8.Ai Now Available Free To Small Businesses Seeking Automated Content Creation

MENAFN - GetNews)



"AutoCre8 turns any website into a fully automated content machine, writing, scheduling and publishing SEO blog posts on autopilot"The AI blog writer learns your brand voice, generates SEO-ready posts, and publishes automatically, saving business owners 20+ hours every week

AutoCre8, the AI blog writer built for small and medium-sized businesses, is now available with a free trial, giving business owners a fully automated way to produce, schedule, and publish SEO-optimised blog content without hiring writers or agencies.

Unlike generic AI writing tools, AutoCre8 begins by crawling the user's website to understand their brand voice, niche, and existing content. It then generates blog posts, social captions, and SEO metadata that sound authentically human - and publishes directly to WordPress, LinkedIn, and other platforms on autopilot.

"Businesses are spending thousands on content agencies or wasting hours writing blog posts themselves," said Fraser Richardson, Founder of AutoCre8. "We built AutoCre8 so that a business owner can connect their website on Monday and have a full month of SEO content live by Friday - without touching a keyboard."

Key features include:



Brand voice training from the user's existing website

Automated content calendar and one-click publishing

SEO analysis and performance tracking built in

Multi-format export (Word, HTML, Markdown) Competitor content gap analysis



AutoCre8 is particularly suited to trades businesses, hospitality operators, and local service providers who need a consistent content presence but lack the time or budget for traditional content marketing.

The free trial requires no credit card and is available now at autocre8.