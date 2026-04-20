Steel Giant Hebei To Get Even Greener Industry Trends And Best Practices

Hebei, a major steel-producing province in China, has made important strides in promoting the green transformation of the sector with producers achieving remarkable environmental protection results.

To date, the province boasts 55 steel companies with A-grade environmental performance, accounting for over 60 percent of the national total and maintaining its position as tops nationwide in this regard.

Apart from the enterprises that are currently relocating and constructing, Hebei has achieved comprehensive Grade A status for all of its steel enterprises in operation, said the Department of Ecology and Environment of Hebei Province.

Environmental performance refers to the specific achievements and conduct of enterprises in environmental protection, serving as a crucial indicator of their environmental management levels.

The A-grade rating represents the highest level, signifying the best environmental governance practices within the industry.

According to regulations from environmental watchdogs, during periods of heavy air pollution, A-grade enterprises have the autonomy to reduce emissions, while others including B, C and D-grade enterprises must proportionally limit or cease production.

Total emissions of pollutants from the steel sector account for around 40 percent of total industrial emissions in the province, making it the main battleground for air pollution control, according to a recent report by Hebei Daily.

In 2022, Hebei took the lead nationwide in initiating the A-grade environmental performance evaluation for steel companies through reform and innovative approaches, catalyzing a green transformation in the steel-rich province.

"The evaluation aims to enhance steel enterprises' innovation capabilities, reduce energy consumption and increase overall competitiveness," Bai Yu, head of the A-grade coordination team at the department, was quoted as saying by Hebei Daily.

Bai said the initiative is considered a fundamental strategy to continuously improve air quality, adjust and optimize industrial structures, and accelerate green development.

Preliminary estimates suggest that after the comprehensive Grade A status is achieved in the province's steel industry, emissions could be reduced by over 30 percent, contributing more than 12 percent to industrial emission reductions in Hebei, Hebei Daily added.

The province has established stricter A-grade standards, incorporating specific indicators beyond national standards, including equipment levels, digitalized intelligent manufacturing, energy conservation and carbon reduction.