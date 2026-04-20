SEO Guru Atlanta Introduces Tool To Simplify Category Selection In Google Business Profiles

MENAFN - GetNews)"SEO Guru Atlanta"SEO Guru Atlanta has launched a Google Business Profile Category Finder tool to help businesses choose accurate listing categories and improve local search visibility. The tool simplifies category selection, enhancing presence on Google Maps and search results. This initiative addresses a key local SEO challenge and supports better customer targeting. The launch reflects the company's focus on innovation and delivering practical digital marketing solutions.

Atlanta, GA - April 20, 2026 - SEO Guru Atlanta has announced the launch of its new Google Business Profile Category Finder tool, designed to help businesses accurately select the most relevant categories for their online listings. This new development aims to address a common challenge for local businesses: choosing the right category to improve visibility in local search results.

The tool provides users with an easy and efficient way to identify optimal categories based on their business type and services. Google My Business Category Finder helps improve the accuracy of business listings by guiding users to the most relevant categories, thereby enhancing visibility in local search results and Google Maps. By simplifying the selection process, SEO Guru Atlanta aims to help businesses attract more targeted customers online.

Given the critical role of local search in customer acquisition, the company developed this tool to support businesses looking to strengthen their digital presence. The launch reflects SEO Guru Atlanta's continued focus on innovation and delivering practical solutions that align with evolving search engine requirements.

Services Offered by SEO Guru Atlanta

SEO Guru Atlanta offers a comprehensive range of digital marketing services tailored to help businesses grow their online presence. As an established SEO agency in Atlanta, they focus on delivering strategies that improve visibility, drive traffic, and increase conversions across various industries.

Search Engine Optimization Services

They provide customized SEO services in Atlanta that focus on both on-page and off-page optimization. Their approach includes keyword research, technical SEO improvements, and content optimization to help businesses achieve higher rankings on search engines and maintain long-term growth.

Website Design and Development

SEO Guru Atlanta also offers professional website design services, ensuring that websites are user-friendly, mobile-responsive, and optimized for search engines. Their development process focuses on creating visually appealing and functional websites that support overall digital marketing goals.

Local SEO Solutions

Their expertise in local SEO in Atlanta helps businesses improve their visibility within specific geographic areas. This includes optimizing Google Business Profiles, managing local citations, and implementing strategies that enhance rankings in local search results and map listings.

Digital Marketing and Online Reputation Management

In addition to SEO, they provide services such as social media marketing, PPC management, and reputation management. These services are designed to build brand credibility, increase engagement, and maintain a positive online presence across digital platforms.

About the Company

SEO Guru Atlanta is a digital marketing company based in Atlanta, Georgia, specializing in search engine optimization and online growth strategies. Established to help businesses improve their digital footprint, the company is led by experienced professionals dedicated to delivering measurable results. Their mission is to provide reliable and effective marketing solutions that help businesses succeed in an increasingly competitive online landscape.