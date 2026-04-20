Panelling Direct Celebrates 5 Years Of Service Excellence And Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) The leading provider of bespoke timber and MDF solutions marks its continued growth and success in wall panelling.







Panelling Direct, a leading home improvement company specialising in bespoke timber and MDF solutions, is excited to celebrate its fifth year in service. This anniversary celebration speaks to the company's sustained growth and reinforces Panelling Direct's position as a highly responsive, vertically integrated DIY and interior specialist.

Founded in April 2021, Panelling Direct has established a service model that redefines wall panelling for residents of Dudley and the wider West Midlands. Since its incorporation with a modest £2,000 investment, the company has maintained a 300% year-on-year growth trajectory, culminating in £1.85 million in revenue in 2026. This milestone celebration reflects the successful execution of its service model, which has helped the company capture market share from over 3,000 active competitors.

"It fills me with pride and joy to see Panelling Direct in its current glory, which is a nod to the brilliant team and customer trust that's been built,” said a Connor Gater, founder and CEO of Panelling Direct.“We have had numerous entities interested in the sale of the company and so we are looking towards the future of potential opportunities for growth and outreach."

Panelling Direct attributes its ongoing success to the shift from traditional wall tiles to timber cladding and MDF panels in the UK's residential sector, and its tiered delivery structure that bridges the gap between traditional timber purchases and modern online convenience. Panelling Direct's combination of a 6-vehicle fleet for fast and efficient delivery, and handmade wainscoting kits for retail DIYers and trade professionals, has established the company as the go-to provider of panelling kits.

“Our journey has always been about putting customers first. That is why we are defined by our customer-centric logistics,” added the Gater.“Looking ahead, our next chapter will continue to be about enhancing customer experiences by ensuring that every renovation, DIY, or interior design project has the right wall panelling sheets delivered promptly.”







For more information on Panelling Direct's stylish panelling and moulding products, visit . The company is currently offering a 5% discount coupon and a 2-minute project quiz to help customers pick the right panelling kit for their project.