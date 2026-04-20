FLYTE EMERGES AS DIRECT BENEFICIARY AS RISING FUEL COSTS DRIVE AIRLINE RETREAT FROM SHORT-HAUL ROUTES

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major Carriers Accelerate Route Cuts as Economics Break Down, Creating Multi-Billion-Dollar Opportunity in Regional Air Mobility

Flyte Expands Focus on High-Frequency Short-Haul Routes to Capture Surging Demand as Industry Economics Continue to Shift

FORT MILL, S.C., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, the regional air mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), today announced it is accelerating expansion in short-haul markets as major global airlines rapidly retreat from regional routes amid rising fuel costs, operational constraints, and shifting route economics. This pullback reflects a structural shift, creating a sustained opportunity for high-frequency regional air mobility.

Across the industry, carriers are cutting short-distance routes and reallocating aircraft toward longer-haul, higher-margin markets. What began as selective reductions has evolved into a broader network realignment that disproportionately impacts short-haul and secondary-city routes.

Rising jet fuel costs and supply pressures have forced airlines to reevaluate route profitability, particularly where short-distance economics are most sensitive. As a result, regional routes are being cut or eliminated, reinforcing a sustained capacity shift away from short-haul markets.

This dynamic is creating a widening gap in critical travel corridors, especially across the Northeast, where demand for high-frequency, point-to-point travel remains strong despite declining airline service.

Flyte is positioned directly in the center of this market dislocation.

“We believe the industry is not temporarily adjusting, it is structurally pulling away from short-haul flying,” said Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flyte.“That capacity does not come back easily. As airlines move up-market and focus on longer routes, a meaningful portion of regional connectivity is being left behind. That is exactly where Flyte operates.”

A STRUCTURAL SHIFT DRIVING REGIONAL IMBALANCE

Airlines are increasingly deprioritizing short-haul routes for four converging reasons:



Elevated and volatile fuel costs that disproportionately erode short-distance economics

High fixed costs tied to takeoffs, landings, and airport operations

Air traffic control and infrastructure constraints at major hubs

Strategic redeployment of aircraft to long-haul and premium routes

The downstream effects for travelers are already visible:

Flight frequency is declining

Direct routes are disappearing Travel friction and delays are increasing

Despite these reductions, demand for short-distance travel remains resilient, particularly among business and high-income travelers who cannot absorb lost connectivity.

FLYTE IS BUILT FOR THE GAP AIRLINES ARE LEAVING BEHIND

Flyte's model is directly aligned with the segments being vacated by commercial airlines. Operating under FAA Part 135 certification, Flyte utilizes the Cirrus Vision Jet to deliver high-frequency, short-haul service in markets where traditional airline capacity is limited and declining.

As airline networks continue to evolve, demand is expected to shift toward point-to-point solutions that offer more efficient aircraft utilization on shorter routes, reduced dependence on congested hub infrastructure, and greater flexibility in scheduling and frequency. Flyte addresses these needs with right-sized aircraft that consume materially less fuel per trip than traditional commercial jets, enabling efficient regional operations.

Core advantages:

. Point-to-Point Network - Direct routes that eliminate connections and bypass congestion

. Regional Airport Access - Closer proximity to end destinations and faster total travel time

. Right-Sized Economics - Optimized cost structure for short-haul missions

. Flexible, High-Frequency Capacity - Designed for markets with demand but declining airline supply

SHIFTING TRAVEL ECONOMICS FAVOR REGIONAL ALTERNATIVES

As airlines increase pricing to offset higher operating costs, the gap between premium commercial travel and regional shuttle alternatives may narrow in select markets. Flyte's model is engineered to deliver competitive per-seat economics in shared formats, direct routing without connection delays, and meaningful time savings for business and premium leisure travelers, positioning regional air mobility as an increasingly compelling option where airline service is being reduced.

SCALABLE PLATFORM, ACTIVE OPERATIONS

Flyte operates an established FAA-certified platform with active, revenue-generating operations, real-time demand visibility, and capital-efficient fleet expansion capability. Through full ownership of Flyte, VTAK retains the flexibility to scale into markets where declining airline connectivity is creating incremental demand.

POSITIONED FOR CONTINUED TAILWINDS

As airlines continue optimizing for profitability, management expects the reduction in short-haul capacity to persist and potentially accelerate. Flyte anticipates continued declines in regional airline service, increasing pricing power in underserved markets, and growing adoption of alternative air travel solutions.

“We are not competing where airlines are strongest,” added Sellouk.“We are building where they are exiting. That creates a powerful tailwind for our model.”

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled regional air mobility company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on short-haul markets, Flyte provides a faster and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte's wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier. With active operations and ongoing fleet expansion, Flyte is building a scalable aviation platform designed to serve underserved regional markets.

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About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The Company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through physician collaboration and continuous product innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding future plans, expectations, and projections, are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: our belief the industry is not temporarily adjusting but is structurally pulling away from short-haul flying, our expectation that demand will shift toward point-to-point solutions that offer more efficient aircraft utilization on shorter routes and reduced dependence on congested hub infrastructure, and greater flexibility in scheduling and frequency and management's expectations the reduction in short-haul capacity to persist and potentially accelerate. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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