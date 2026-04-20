Inspirit Capital To Acquire Kaplan Languages Group

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Inspirit Capital, a specialist investor in corporate carve-outs, is pleased to announce its plans to acquire KLG Kaplan Languages Group (“KLG”), a leading global language education platform, from Kaplan. All conditions for the sale have been met, and completion is due to take place on 1 May.

KLG comprises Kaplan International Languages, Alpadia Language Schools, Azurlingua, and ESL Education. Since 2006, KLG has provided high-quality language education, supporting students in achieving their language goals through academic excellence, cultural immersion, and life-changing experiences.

Inspirit Capital will support KLG in delivering on its ambitious growth plans, whilst continuing its fundamental mission to transform lives through language education. This next phase of ownership will also see the development of a refreshed standalone brand identity for KLG, with further announcements to follow on this in due course.

Paul Youens, Investment Director, Inspirit Capital:

“KLG has built a strong set of trusted brands over more than 20 years, helping students transform their lives through language and cultural immersion. We are focused on giving the business the support and independence it needs to build on that foundation. Students, families and agents can expect continuity and consistency – the same high-quality schools, experienced teams and strong standards of education, safety and student care – alongside the continued delivery of established programmes and support services.”

David Jones, CEO, Kaplan International:

“For decades our schools have been welcoming students from all corners of the world. Over that time, they have established a reputation for first-class academic standards and excellence in pastoral care. Our highly experienced management team will undoubtedly continue this tradition, and I wish them every success for the future.”

About Kaplan Languages Group

Since 2006, KLG has provided the highest quality language education and cultural immersion experiences. Kaplan International Languages, Alpadia Language Schools, and Azurlingua operate more than 20 language schools in eight countries, delivering professional, academic and language travel programmes in English, French and German. ESL Education, the language travel agency, maintains a portfolio of 200+ partner destinations worldwide for learning 17 languages. KLG's students range in age from juniors through to mature 50+ and come from 140 countries. For more information, visit KLG here.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global education company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. The broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retention, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded the company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, Kaplan has thousands of employees working in 40 countries/regions, continuing Stanley's mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 16,000 corporate clients, and 2,700 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.

About Inspirit Capital

Inspirit Capital is a London-based investment firm specialising in corporate carve-outs, acquiring businesses that are no longer core to their parent company's strategic objectives and would benefit from a different ownership structure.

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